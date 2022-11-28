Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Conducting Pile Burns in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a prescribed pile burn of up to seven acres of brush this week along Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara, weather and air -quality conditions permitting. The Fire Department planned and coordinated the burn — scheduled...
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Noozhawk
Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul
The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
Noozhawk
Driving in the Rain: Key Safety Tips for Steering Clear of Trouble
As the rainy season begins, drivers are encouraged to remember how to safely maneuver the wet roads. When storms pass through Santa Barbara County, there are typically more vehicle collisions, including spinouts, reported on local roads. During the most recent storm, crashes were reported all over the county, including several at Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
Noozhawk
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022
I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Noozhawk
Reviewing Protest for Ambulance Services Contract Bid Will Take Longer Than Expected, County Says
The protest process for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract bidding will last longer than expected, and the review committee won’t be allowed to use its consultant. The county is holding a public bidding process for its ambulance services contract, and an evaluation committee scored American Medical Response’s...
Noozhawk
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Noozhawk
Rain Could Put Damper on Weekend Holiday Events; For Others, the Show Will Go On
Several holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Santa Barbara County, with rain in the forecast. Light showers are expected starting Thursday and into Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart told Noozhawk. The storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Central Coast and up...
Noozhawk
Storm Expected to Drop Up to 2 Inches of Rain in Santa Barbara County Beginning Thursday
Rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County beginning Thursday, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain across the county. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart, temperatures will remain cool and there will be “nothing too significant” at least through Wednesday before a low-pressure system comes in on Thursday.
Noozhawk
Assemblyman-Elect Gregg Hart Attends Last Meeting as Santa Barbara County Supervisor
Gregg Hart’s public service career is going “full circle” as he leaves the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for Sacramento, where he’ll serve as a state Assemblyman. Hart has served one term representing the Second District on the Board of Supervisors and won the Assembly...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber Scores 4 Goals to Lead Dons to 12-6 Opener Against Ventura
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber led a balanced attack with four goals in a 12-6 season-opening Channel League win over Ventura at home Wednesday. Ella Maclear added three goals and Layla Szymczak two, while Maria Bittle, Oli Obando, and Addie Sweeney had a goal each. The Dons led 7-1 at...
Noozhawk
State of the County Event Focuses on Homelessness, Budget and More
Local businesses heard updates from Santa Barbara County leaders Wednesday afternoon on issues affecting the county — such as homelessness, the budget and economy, and more — during the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County event. The Santa Barbara South Coast...
Noozhawk
City Staff Shares Survey Findings to Help Guide Plans for Senior Center in Carpinteria
The need for a senior center has been an issue discussed in Carpinteria for some time. Nona Hulick, a Carpinteria resident who was celebrated at the City Council meeting on Monday for turning 100, told staffers that plans for the senior center have been discussed since she was 15 years old.
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Root Cause and Ripple Effects Imperil Santa Barbara County Agriculture
It has been said that the third-generation takeover of a business is usually when it fails or sells. It should be no surprise when I say that the State of California has generally been unkind to businesses, especially agricultural businesses. Increasingly complex and overreaching regulations are forcing many family farms...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos Romp in Channel League Girls Water Polo Openers
A balanced scoring attack and solid defense carried the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 12-6 win over Ventura in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at the Dons’ pool. Abby Webber scored four goals to lead the Dons, Ella Maclear had three goals and Layla...
