Santa Maria, CA

Noozhawk

Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul

The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Driving in the Rain: Key Safety Tips for Steering Clear of Trouble

As the rainy season begins, drivers are encouraged to remember how to safely maneuver the wet roads. When storms pass through Santa Barbara County, there are typically more vehicle collisions, including spinouts, reported on local roads. During the most recent storm, crashes were reported all over the county, including several at Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc

So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
LOMPOC, CA
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022

I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton

People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
BUELLTON, CA

