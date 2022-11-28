ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 5-5 in conference play. Dallas is last in the Western Conference recording only 21.2 assists per game led by Doncic averaging 8.4.

The Warriors have gone 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Klay Thompson averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is scoring 31.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Reggie Bullock: out (rest).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

