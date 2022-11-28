Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
State leaders to address 3G school controversy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district. This means MSCS...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
tri-statedefender.com
A conversation with MSCS Interim Supt. Tutonial Williams!
Amid all the administrative turmoil within Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Chief Financial Officer Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams was asked to serve as interim superintendent, help steady the ship and keep our school system moving forward. So far, almost three months in, she seems to be doing a pretty good job.
tri-statedefender.com
Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!
It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
Memphis named one of the global "23 Best Places to Go in 2023"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has been named to the global list of “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” and “23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler writers and editors. Memphis Tourism made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites
(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
actionnews5.com
Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident...
FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub, the company confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24. This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available. FedEx released the following statement:. We can...
localmemphis.com
Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
thememphis100.com
Support teens in need this giving season
Nov. 29 marks #GivingTuesday – a global generosity movement aimed at harnessing the spirit of the season and, in Memphis – a day dedicated to improving local students’ lives. For five decades, REACH Memphis has been helping program participants to reach excellence – both in and out...
Doctors warn parents in Mid-South to be prepared for measles outbreak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, here’s a warning: The flu and RSV are not the only viruses to be aware of this winter. The CDC warned that a growing number of children are “dangerously susceptible” to contracting measles, a disease once eliminated in the U.S. Doctors said...
Comments / 0