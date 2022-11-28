ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

wknofm.org

Memphis Homicide Deaths Remembered in Annual Reflection

In a large theater at the University of Memphis on Monday, it took about 20 minutes to read a list of individual names commemorated at the 12th annual Season of Remembrance event. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has historically hosted the night to offer healing and support to friends...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A conversation with MSCS Interim Supt. Tutonial Williams!

Amid all the administrative turmoil within Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Chief Financial Officer Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams was asked to serve as interim superintendent, help steady the ship and keep our school system moving forward. So far, almost three months in, she seems to be doing a pretty good job.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system. It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats. Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN

