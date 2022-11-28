Read full article on original website
wknofm.org
Memphis Homicide Deaths Remembered in Annual Reflection
In a large theater at the University of Memphis on Monday, it took about 20 minutes to read a list of individual names commemorated at the 12th annual Season of Remembrance event. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has historically hosted the night to offer healing and support to friends...
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
tri-statedefender.com
A conversation with MSCS Interim Supt. Tutonial Williams!
Amid all the administrative turmoil within Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Chief Financial Officer Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams was asked to serve as interim superintendent, help steady the ship and keep our school system moving forward. So far, almost three months in, she seems to be doing a pretty good job.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
‘That money is not easy money’: Loan, cash advances warning in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get cash today!. You see the signs all over Memphis for cash advances and payday loans. It’s tempting to cash in now and pay it back later. Investigating the hidden costs that come along with them. ”In a black neighborhood, every corner a title loan,...
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
actionnews5.com
Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system. It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats. Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist,...
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
Four children honored by anti-violence group Ride of Tears
MEMPHIS, TN. — Four children’s photos were placed in a hearse and taken around the city Sunday afternoon by the anti-violence group Ride of Tears. The group hopes to honor the victims of gun violence and put an end to the shootings. The group held a brief memorial...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
osoblanco.org
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
