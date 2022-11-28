Read full article on original website
Susan Adcock Olander
1d ago
Interesting the death penalty is unconstitutional? Was she thinking about that when killing her own kids? She lives and they died. This system is insane.
10
just sayin
2d ago
so sick of the constant delays in this trial. Get it done and death penalty suits the horrible crime they did.
20
Jim Taylor
2d ago
Didn't worry about that when they murdered two children.
20
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution
Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Roommates of slain University of Idaho students could be key to investigation, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho — Two roommates of the University of Idaho students found dead Sunday at a home near campus could be “key” to the investigation, authorities said on Thursday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday that the two unidentified roommates were home at the time of...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Washington Examiner
Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
Judges in Pa. can now dismiss charges against people ‘incompetent’ to stand trial, but flaws remain
The state Supreme Court closed a decades-old legal loophole that kept people who would never be competent to stand trial on criminal charges in jail or prison indefinitely.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Appellate Court invalidates restraining order against jailed True the Vote principals
(The Center Square) – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday invalidated the temporary restraining order of two Houston-based True the Vote members serving more than a week each behind bars in the defamation case pursued by East Lansing software company Konnech and its founder and CEO Eugene Yu.
