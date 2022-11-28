Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
cw34.com
Illegal nightclub out of business, 11 suspects under arrest on drug and weapons charges
DORAL, Fla. (CBS12) — Police near Miami followed up on several complaints and tips about a seafood restaurant operating as a nightclub and hooked 11 suspects. Investigators said they were using the business in Doral to sell alcohol without a liquor license, and also sell narcotics. The Miami-Dade police...
Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
Anton Peck of Boca Raton, sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a moth co-conspirator from West Palm Beach sentenced.
CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
Boca Raton Dark Web Drug Dealer Sentenced
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice just announced the sentencing of a Boca Raton man convicted of selling drugs on the “dark web.” Ashton Peck is set to spend 16 years on federal prison DOJ made the official announcement […]
NBC Miami
11 Arrested After Police Bust Illegal Nightclub, Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after police said they operated an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant. The 11 arrests were made following an investigation that began after several complaints and tips were made of a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way, Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday.
Miami New Times
Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents
The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
‘I think this is a serial killer’: Man indicted in 40-year-old Miramar cold case had previous manslaughter conviction
The stories of the loved ones of women who were murdered and their accused killers went free for decade after decade are similar: They grow older than their slain mother, wife or sister ever lived to be. They wait for a phone call, and when they get it, finally have hope for justice to be served. The case of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth’s 1980 murder went cold, like many others, until DNA ...
niceville.com
Firearm possession ends with prison for Florida man with history of violence
FLORIDA – A Florida man with a violent past has been sentenced to prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Markeith West, 28, of Fort...
Three Arrested In Yom Kippur Anti-Semitic Vandalism
Broward Sheriff’s Office Says Three Teen Boys Responsible For Act That Generated National Attention. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Three teenage boys — all 16 — are allegedly responsible for spray painting antisemitic symbols and messages on buildings in Weston on Yom […]
BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure. The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston.
cw34.com
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cw34.com
3 teenagers arrested after incidents of racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Broward County
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection with several incidents of racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Weston. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District worked with the BSO’s Threat Management Unit to track down the 16-year-old boys, who all live in the city.
cw34.com
15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
NBC Miami
Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police
Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday. It's the...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
Comments / 1