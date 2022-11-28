ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Dark Web Drug Dealer Sentenced

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice just announced the sentencing of a Boca Raton man convicted of selling drugs on the “dark web.” Ashton Peck is set to spend 16 years on federal prison DOJ made the official announcement […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

11 Arrested After Police Bust Illegal Nightclub, Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after police said they operated an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant. The 11 arrests were made following an investigation that began after several complaints and tips were made of a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way, Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
WESTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I think this is a serial killer’: Man indicted in 40-year-old Miramar cold case had previous manslaughter conviction

The stories of the loved ones of women who were murdered and their accused killers went free for decade after decade are similar: They grow older than their slain mother, wife or sister ever lived to be. They wait for a phone call, and when they get it, finally have hope for justice to be served. The case of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth’s 1980 murder went cold, like many others, until DNA ...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Arrested In Yom Kippur Anti-Semitic Vandalism

Broward Sheriff’s Office Says Three Teen Boys Responsible For Act That Generated National Attention. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Three teenage boys — all 16 — are allegedly responsible for spray painting antisemitic symbols and messages on buildings in Weston on Yom […]
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.   The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston. 
WESTON, FL
cw34.com

3 teenagers arrested after incidents of racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Broward County

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection with several incidents of racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Weston. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District worked with the BSO’s Threat Management Unit to track down the 16-year-old boys, who all live in the city.
cw34.com

15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police

Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday. It's the...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
MIRAMAR, FL

