WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Triple H sees WWE NXT as a third brand, but former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sees WWE NXT as a developmental especially in late 2019 as well as how he can see NXT being both a developmental and a third brand as it can generate revenue as well, though one man's philosophy on the brand can differ from the other and it's up to the person how they want to see WWE NXT.

17 HOURS AGO