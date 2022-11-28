ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former WWE Wrestler Reportedly Set to Return to Promotion

-- Eric Young is headed back to WWE, having now departed IMPACT! Wrestling according to a report by pwinsider.com. On last night's IMPACT on AXS show, Young was featured in a pre-taped vignette in which he was pretty much stabbed to death by Deaner. That was meant to write Young out of storylines and thrust Deaner into the lead role of Young's group, Violent by Design, which will continue. The vignette was filmed "in secret" in Nashville.
WWE Announces When The Usos Will Defend Their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Next

Last Monday's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE RAW saw a backstage segment between Elias and Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, where Elias and Matt Riddle expressed their interest in challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline would then interrupt Riddle and Elias and said Elias will never win championship gold in WWE because they're the 1s and Matt Riddle and Elias are the 2s.
Road Dogg On How WWE NXT Was Seen Differently By A Bunch Of People

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Triple H sees WWE NXT as a third brand, but former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sees WWE NXT as a developmental especially in late 2019 as well as how he can see NXT being both a developmental and a third brand as it can generate revenue as well, though one man's philosophy on the brand can differ from the other and it's up to the person how they want to see WWE NXT.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends Celtics Game, Top 10 NXT Highlights (Video)

-- In the midst of her WWE hiatus, multi-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended last nights NBA Eastern Division clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat:. Banks' Celtics defeated Miami 134-121. -- in other news from the land of sports-entertainment, the top 10 moments from this weeks episode of...
Backstage News on Brian Kendrick Working as WWE Producer at Survivor Series; Latest on His Status

-- Former WWE producer Brian Kendrick was back with the company over the weekend, showing up run sheets as a producer for the Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Smackdown women's title match at the recently completed Survivor Series. His presence triggered speculation that Kendrick is back with WWE, however, it doesn't appear that is the case - at least not just yet.
Austin Theory Believes He Is Headed Towards Going Toe-To-Toe With Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with City News on a variety of topics such as how his cocky, arrogant, douchey persona just really gets under people’s skin and how the persona did its purpose. Austin Theory said:. “The cocky, arrogant, douchey persona just really gets under...
WWE Announces Details For This Year's "Tribute to the Troops" Special

As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.
Court Bauer Talks WWE Spending $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how Vince McMahon didn’t mind spending a significant amount of money on an angle or a segment if it would help the ratings, but there were times that it just didn't work.
WWE News: Elimination Chamber Pre-Sale Code, Most Savage Moments Of 2022

-- The most savage WWE moments of 2022 have been revealed!. Check out the latest instalment of Top 10 below, featuring WWE Superstars Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the official Twitter account of WWE posted the pre-sale code for February's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal:
MJF Unveils New World Championship Title Belt On AEW Dynamite (Photos)

There is a new world championship title belt in All Elite Wrestling. In his first television appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman unveiled a new title belt to kick off his championship reign.
Stevie Ray Reveals He Will Not Return To Compete In Another Match

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he won't be making his return to the squared circle to compete in another match, but when it comes to pro wrestling, there is a saying never say never and if the money is right he could maybe consider returning to the ring for another match.
AEW Announces One More Match For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage

AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Cole Karter of The Factory go up against Darby Allin in Singles action, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal battle Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) in Tag Team action and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Potential Creative Directions Ahead Of Survivor Series '92

During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce and Conrad Thompson discussed the lead-up to WWF Survivor Series 1992. Check out the comments from Bruce below. On a potential WWF title run for Tito Santana:. “Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito,...
Ric Flair Says He Wishes Tony Khan Would Start An AEW Hall Of Fame

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he wishes AEW CEO Tony Khan would start an AEW Hall of Fame and how he wishes Tony Khan inducts people who have been a good part of the history of pro wrestling, not just people who has worked in AEW for the last three years.
Dean Muhtadi On What He Could Have Focused On More In The WWE

Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) appeared on the Undisputed Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the transition he had during his WWE days wasn’t at all what he was expecting. Dean Muhtadi said:. “That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all...
Women's Title Match Made Official For ROH's Final Battle PPV

All Elite Wrestling announced, via their Twitter account, that the current ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending her ROH Women's World Championship against top AEW Star Athena at ROH's Final Battle PPV Event. ROH's Final Battle Event is set to take place on Saturday, December 10...
