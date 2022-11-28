Read full article on original website
Former WWE Wrestler Reportedly Set to Return to Promotion
-- Eric Young is headed back to WWE, having now departed IMPACT! Wrestling according to a report by pwinsider.com. On last night's IMPACT on AXS show, Young was featured in a pre-taped vignette in which he was pretty much stabbed to death by Deaner. That was meant to write Young out of storylines and thrust Deaner into the lead role of Young's group, Violent by Design, which will continue. The vignette was filmed "in secret" in Nashville.
WWE Announces When The Usos Will Defend Their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Next
Last Monday's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE RAW saw a backstage segment between Elias and Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, where Elias and Matt Riddle expressed their interest in challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline would then interrupt Riddle and Elias and said Elias will never win championship gold in WWE because they're the 1s and Matt Riddle and Elias are the 2s.
Road Dogg On How WWE NXT Was Seen Differently By A Bunch Of People
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Triple H sees WWE NXT as a third brand, but former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sees WWE NXT as a developmental especially in late 2019 as well as how he can see NXT being both a developmental and a third brand as it can generate revenue as well, though one man's philosophy on the brand can differ from the other and it's up to the person how they want to see WWE NXT.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends Celtics Game, Top 10 NXT Highlights (Video)
-- In the midst of her WWE hiatus, multi-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended last nights NBA Eastern Division clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat:. Banks' Celtics defeated Miami 134-121. -- in other news from the land of sports-entertainment, the top 10 moments from this weeks episode of...
Backstage News on Brian Kendrick Working as WWE Producer at Survivor Series; Latest on His Status
-- Former WWE producer Brian Kendrick was back with the company over the weekend, showing up run sheets as a producer for the Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Smackdown women's title match at the recently completed Survivor Series. His presence triggered speculation that Kendrick is back with WWE, however, it doesn't appear that is the case - at least not just yet.
Austin Theory Believes He Is Headed Towards Going Toe-To-Toe With Roman Reigns
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with City News on a variety of topics such as how his cocky, arrogant, douchey persona just really gets under people’s skin and how the persona did its purpose. Austin Theory said:. “The cocky, arrogant, douchey persona just really gets under...
WWE Announces Details For This Year's "Tribute to the Troops" Special
As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.
Velvet Sky Says She Wanted To Stay Involved In Wrestling After Retiring From In-Ring Action
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and wrestling veteran Velvet Sky appeared on MCW Backstage Pass to speak about a number of topics such as how she wanted to stay involved in the wrestling industry even after she retired from in-ring action. Velvet Sky said:. “I retired from in-ring action in 2016....
Court Bauer Talks WWE Spending $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how Vince McMahon didn’t mind spending a significant amount of money on an angle or a segment if it would help the ratings, but there were times that it just didn't work.
WWE News: Elimination Chamber Pre-Sale Code, Most Savage Moments Of 2022
-- The most savage WWE moments of 2022 have been revealed!. Check out the latest instalment of Top 10 below, featuring WWE Superstars Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the official Twitter account of WWE posted the pre-sale code for February's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal:
MJF Unveils New World Championship Title Belt On AEW Dynamite (Photos)
There is a new world championship title belt in All Elite Wrestling. In his first television appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman unveiled a new title belt to kick off his championship reign.
Bianca Belair On Her Raw Women's Championship Reign: "It's Never A Comfortable Place As Champion"
Before she competed inside the confines of Wargames on Saturday night, the "EST of WWE" Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, and shared her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion. Check out the comments from Belair below:. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more expected....
Stevie Ray Reveals He Will Not Return To Compete In Another Match
WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he won't be making his return to the squared circle to compete in another match, but when it comes to pro wrestling, there is a saying never say never and if the money is right he could maybe consider returning to the ring for another match.
Jimmy Korderas On Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For Stone Cold Steve Austin
During his recent chat with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his take on a potential WrestleMania 39 opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out the comments from Korderas below. On CM Punk vs. Austin:. “It would be interesting to see if they could do...
AEW Announces One More Match For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Cole Karter of The Factory go up against Darby Allin in Singles action, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal battle Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) in Tag Team action and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Potential Creative Directions Ahead Of Survivor Series '92
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce and Conrad Thompson discussed the lead-up to WWF Survivor Series 1992. Check out the comments from Bruce below. On a potential WWF title run for Tito Santana:. “Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito,...
Ric Flair Says He Wishes Tony Khan Would Start An AEW Hall Of Fame
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he wishes AEW CEO Tony Khan would start an AEW Hall of Fame and how he wishes Tony Khan inducts people who have been a good part of the history of pro wrestling, not just people who has worked in AEW for the last three years.
WWE The Bump Livestream: Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio, More (Video)
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be the guests during todays edition of WWE's The Bump. Check out the full episode below, which will begin streaming at 1 PM ET:
Dean Muhtadi On What He Could Have Focused On More In The WWE
Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) appeared on the Undisputed Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the transition he had during his WWE days wasn’t at all what he was expecting. Dean Muhtadi said:. “That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all...
Women's Title Match Made Official For ROH's Final Battle PPV
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their Twitter account, that the current ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending her ROH Women's World Championship against top AEW Star Athena at ROH's Final Battle PPV Event. ROH's Final Battle Event is set to take place on Saturday, December 10...
