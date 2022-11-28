Read full article on original website
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
The Very Last American State To End Slavery Waited Until 1901
Congress passed the 13th Amendment on January 31, 1865, and ratified it on December 6, 1865. Abolition talks started much earlier in 1777. Vermont outlawed the practice in its 1777 constitution. But the vague language allowed it to continue. (source)
25 Richest Families in America Revealed
Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families. To find out which clans hold the...
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
"I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Frances Fox Piven said, cautioning against post-midterms complacency.
Far from being about faith, Christian nationalism is about politics and hero worship
Commentary: A Fresno County writer warns Christians against confusing their religion for political movements.
"Opinion" America Needs An Education Reinvention Bill Now
America must first be willing to change to become a stronger, more independent nation. The biggest problem facing America is overhauling its outdated educational system to create a progressive and competitive society. Education must come first and foremost in every political government. Without a robust and reenergized educational system, neither America's greatness nor its ability to address any of our other problems can be achieved.
A New Theory of American Power
A national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair, superhuman exertion and bruised withdrawal. We overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance. American exceptionalism has two faces, equally transfixed with a sense of specialness—one radiant with the nation’s unique beneficence, the other sunk in its unrivaled malignity. These extremes, confounding friends as well as enemies, are unrealistic and unsustainable.
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
The True Mark of a ‘Red Wave’ and What That Means Going Forward – Our Interview with Professor Dorian Lassiter
The measure of a ‘red wave’ is not how we compare this mid-term to others historically or how media outlets guessed at expectations. Instead, Experts show that elections, like coin flips, are completely independent events that only a fool would compare to one another or guess at.
NYC woman pummeled at Columbia University China COVID protest
A woman taking part in this week’s protest at Columbia University against China’s COVID lockdown was repeatedly punched in the head and knocked unconscious, police say. The 21-year-old victim was demonstrating with other people on West 116th Street just before 8 p.m. Monday when a man she didn’t know approached her and punched her multiple times in the head, causing her to pass out, cops said. The attacker then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition. The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of the suspect, asking the public...
‘I came into politics so I could continue to be an activist’: Steven Guilbeault on oil, idealism and being branded a traitor
A young boy in rural Canada learns the forest he loves will be chopped down, so he scales one of the trees and refuses to leave. He fails in his mission – but the destruction resonates deeply. In his adolescence, he studies politics and theology, fascinated by questions of power and moral obligation. As an adult, he scales the world’s tallest building – which was then the CN Tower in Toronto – to protest the destruction of the climate, only leaving when he’s escorted down in handcuffs. He rejects owning a car, cycling through the pounding rain, sleet and ice of a Quebec winter. A local newspaper calls him “Green Jesus”.
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
The Beveridge report published: ‘a British revolution’ – archive, 1942
Social security for all: the Beveridge plan to abolish want. Sir William Beveridge’s report, his Plan for Social Security, is issued today as a two-shilling government paper (Cmd 6404) of 299 pages. The plan covers the entire population, regardless of income, and extends to all a wide range of benefits. It proposes radical changes and extensions in all the existing social services and would introduce some highly important reforms.
10 Most Amazing College Campus Buildings in the World
When it comes to feeling proud of an educational facility, campus buildings worldwide play an essential role. Some campus buildings are quite ancient and are easily recognized by taking a quick look at a photograph, while others are relatively unknown to most people. One can encounter true architectural beauty or discover unusual technological innovation on campuses located in a mountainous, picturesque area.
Transforming Journalism in Vietnam
What is the journalism culture in Vietnam? What role does Sweden play in the transformation of Vietnamese journalism? How has Swedish media aid fulfilled its political aim to contribute to the democratic development of media in Vietnam? Andreas Mattsson speaks about how two media aid projects from Sweden were used to intervene in the development of journalism in Vietnam between 1993 and 2007.
Student Journalists Expose Claims of Scientific Misconduct Against Stanford's President
Stanford University is circling the wagons around its president after student journalists uncovered serious allegations of scientific misconduct in academic papers he'd published. As the young journalists reported in The Stanford Daily, university president Marc Tessier-Levigne is currently under investigation by the school's board of directors over the alleged manipulation...
A Quick History of the English Language
While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.
