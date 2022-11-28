ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
NFL Fans Criticize Washington Commanders UnderWhelming Memorial to Honor Sean Taylor

The NFL is full of historic moments and historic figures. These days it seems like every franchise has a moment or person that embodies the franchise and what they stand for. Manny NFL franchises have memorials of these iconic moments and players to remember what they did for their organization. For example, the Cardinals have a statue of Pat Tilman outside of their stadium to remember the life of their great safety who lost his life serving in the United States Military. The Saints have a statue of Steve Gleason and his iconic blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons that represent the revival of a city and the franchise. These memorials are just a few examples of how teams show their gratitude.
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return

The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
If Anyone Knows Great RBs, It’s Raiders HC Josh McDaniels

Say what you will about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, but if there’s one thing he knows, it’s great running backs. One development that should excite Raider Nation moving forward is the prospect of now having arguably the best player at his position in Josh Jacobs.
