Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Giants could start both Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates vs. Washington
The New York Giants are expected to see the return of several injured players this week, including offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Jon Feliciano. But what would that mean for Nick Gates, who was the 10th-highest graded center in the NFL in Week 12?. Given how well Gates is playing...
Could This Dallas Cowboys Running Back Be Released After This Season?
An NFL insider is saying that the Dallas Cowboys will release their top running back after this season. According to Heavy.com, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is predicting that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones will move on from their $90 million running back Ezekiel Elliott after this season. “I...
NFL Fans Criticize Washington Commanders UnderWhelming Memorial to Honor Sean Taylor
The NFL is full of historic moments and historic figures. These days it seems like every franchise has a moment or person that embodies the franchise and what they stand for. Manny NFL franchises have memorials of these iconic moments and players to remember what they did for their organization. For example, the Cardinals have a statue of Pat Tilman outside of their stadium to remember the life of their great safety who lost his life serving in the United States Military. The Saints have a statue of Steve Gleason and his iconic blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons that represent the revival of a city and the franchise. These memorials are just a few examples of how teams show their gratitude.
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return
The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Seahawks to face off against Rams LB Bobby Wagner for 1st time
The Seattle Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll will get to square off against former teammate, linebacker Bobby Wagner, for the first time this season when the squad takes on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday on the road. “He’s been so consistent for so long, he’s a terrific athlete at...
Dallas Cowboys Have 2 Of The Top 5 Most Watched Regular Season NFL Games Ever!
There is a reason why the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team! Because they are by far the most 'watched' every year. Dallas Cowboys are ratings gold for any network. Just ask Fox, CBS, ESPN, or CBS, for that matter. So much so, that they have 2 slots in the Top 5 most-watched regular-season NFL games ever. Let's go down the list as provided by sportskeeda.
Yardbarker
Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
Former UTEP Linebacker Kalaii Griffin Set for Shark Tank Appearance on Friday
Former UTEP linebacker Kalaii Griffin has an opportunity of a lifetime this Friday when he represents his company, ShredSkinz, on the popular Shark Tank television show, debuting at 6 pm MST on ABC. Upon graduation from UTEP, Griffin started ShredSkinz in 2020 with a goal to help reduce weight loss...
Poll: How many more wins are left on Patriots’ schedule?
The New England Patriots entered the meat of their schedule Thanksgiving night in Minnesota. The Pats began Turkey Day in 3rd in the AFC East and 6th in the conference's playoff standings. But after suffering a 33-26 loss to the 9-2 Vikings, New England tumbled to the basement of the AFC and into the "in the hunt" graphic.
Yardbarker
If Anyone Knows Great RBs, It’s Raiders HC Josh McDaniels
Say what you will about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, but if there’s one thing he knows, it’s great running backs. One development that should excite Raider Nation moving forward is the prospect of now having arguably the best player at his position in Josh Jacobs.
Poll: What’s keeping Patriots from being Super Bowl contenders?
Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, one thing is clear. The Patriots are who we (or most of us, anyways) thought they were. Vegas had them pegged as an 8.5-win team entering the season. Most fans seemed to be anywhere in the 8-10-win range, with some straying above or below those projections.
UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach
The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
Kraken Rally to Beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th Straight Win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0