Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California
The 48-year-old told TMZ Sports that he was talking to a fan inside the store when they were both confronted by the heckler Terrell Owens was seen punching a man who the former NFL player says harassed him and other customers while visiting a CVS in Inglewood, California this weekend, a video obtained by TMZ Sports showed. In the footage, Owens — who previously played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — is seen fighting with a shirtless man outside of...
Hall of Famer Terrell Owens claims self-defense in incident outside CVS store
Retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said the fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot started because an "aggressor" directed threats towards him.
Look: Video Of Stephen A. Smith Running To Work Is Going Viral
Stephen A. Smith has one of ESPN's busiest schedules, so he gets a pass for showing up late to work once. The media personality didn't arrive on time for the start of Tuesday morning's First Take. Smith's colleagues had fun with his tardiness, showing video of him hustling to the South Street Seaport studio in New York City.
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?
We've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Bryan Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Fox Sports' Brady Quinn Rips ESPN's Booger McFarland Over Zach Wilson Take
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been a lightning rod for controversy this season. Even though Wilson has been benched, he's still appearing in headlines. Now, we have analysts going after other analysts because of their Wilson takes. To recap the situation, the Jets won five of the first ...
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson
Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
NFL Fans Criticize Washington Commanders UnderWhelming Memorial to Honor Sean Taylor
The NFL is full of historic moments and historic figures. These days it seems like every franchise has a moment or person that embodies the franchise and what they stand for. Manny NFL franchises have memorials of these iconic moments and players to remember what they did for their organization. For example, the Cardinals have a statue of Pat Tilman outside of their stadium to remember the life of their great safety who lost his life serving in the United States Military. The Saints have a statue of Steve Gleason and his iconic blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons that represent the revival of a city and the franchise. These memorials are just a few examples of how teams show their gratitude.
Former UTEP Linebacker Kalaii Griffin Set for Shark Tank Appearance on Friday
Former UTEP linebacker Kalaii Griffin has an opportunity of a lifetime this Friday when he represents his company, ShredSkinz, on the popular Shark Tank television show, debuting at 6 pm MST on ABC. Upon graduation from UTEP, Griffin started ShredSkinz in 2020 with a goal to help reduce weight loss...
The Eagles are ‘Singing’ in the Holidays
Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has decided along with his football career he wants to pursue singing. With the help of fellow offensive linemen, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, the Eagles are producing a Christmas album called 'A Philly Special Christmas'. Proceeds from the record sales are benefiting the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia.
History in New York! QB Allen, Bills and Giants ALL Joined Record Books Last Week
For football fans in New York, and across most of the Northeast, Thanksgiving 2022 was a fantastic day all around. The three-game slate featured the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New England Patriots in separate games, and all three tilts provided great theater and action throughout regulation. The quality...
Aaron Rodgers Injures Ribs In Packers’ Loss To Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain. Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles. He’s not ready to wave the white flag on the season. “As long as we are mathematically...
Poll: What’s keeping Patriots from being Super Bowl contenders?
Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, one thing is clear. The Patriots are who we (or most of us, anyways) thought they were. Vegas had them pegged as an 8.5-win team entering the season. Most fans seemed to be anywhere in the 8-10-win range, with some straying above or below those projections.
Poll: How many more wins are left on Patriots’ schedule?
The New England Patriots entered the meat of their schedule Thanksgiving night in Minnesota. The Pats began Turkey Day in 3rd in the AFC East and 6th in the conference's playoff standings. But after suffering a 33-26 loss to the 9-2 Vikings, New England tumbled to the basement of the AFC and into the "in the hunt" graphic.
Micah Parsons Reveals His 'Hateful Eight': Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is the best player in the NFL under the age of 25, according to ESPN.
Lane Kiffin is Already Trolling Hugh Freeze on Twitter
Hugh Freeze hadn't even been Auburn's coach for 24 hours before Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin trolled him on social media. For those who need a brief history lesson, Freeze was the coach at Ole Miss until he was forced to turn in his resignation when an investigation into recruiting violations turned up evidence of Freeze using school-issued cell phones to call an escort service.
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Notable Change
For decades the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has had a number of policies that have been deemed inconsiderate to the legends that have either tried to get in or gotten in. But one controversial policy is finally being changed. According to ProFootballTalk, the Pro Football Hall...
