Inglewood, CA

rolling out

Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

INGLEWOOD, CA
People

Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California

INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
SB Nation

The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

NFL Fans Criticize Washington Commanders UnderWhelming Memorial to Honor Sean Taylor

The NFL is full of historic moments and historic figures. These days it seems like every franchise has a moment or person that embodies the franchise and what they stand for. Manny NFL franchises have memorials of these iconic moments and players to remember what they did for their organization. For example, the Cardinals have a statue of Pat Tilman outside of their stadium to remember the life of their great safety who lost his life serving in the United States Military. The Saints have a statue of Steve Gleason and his iconic blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons that represent the revival of a city and the franchise. These memorials are just a few examples of how teams show their gratitude.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Eagles are ‘Singing’ in the Holidays

Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has decided along with his football career he wants to pursue singing. With the help of fellow offensive linemen, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, the Eagles are producing a Christmas album called 'A Philly Special Christmas'. Proceeds from the record sales are benefiting the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Lane Kiffin is Already Trolling Hugh Freeze on Twitter

Hugh Freeze hadn't even been Auburn's coach for 24 hours before Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin trolled him on social media. For those who need a brief history lesson, Freeze was the coach at Ole Miss until he was forced to turn in his resignation when an investigation into recruiting violations turned up evidence of Freeze using school-issued cell phones to call an escort service.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Notable Change

For decades the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has had a number of policies that have been deemed inconsiderate to the legends that have either tried to get in or gotten in. But one controversial policy is finally being changed. According to ProFootballTalk, the Pro Football Hall...
CANTON, OH
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

