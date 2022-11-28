1 – Kevin McCullar Jr. – Kansas coach Bill Self said after the 91-65 win over Seton Hall that it was McCullar’s most efficient offensive game as a Jayhawk. But you didn’t need to hear from the head coach to realize that. McCullar was sensational in this one, playing within himself and letting the game come to him better than at any point so far this season. That led to a more relaxed player. That led to more smooth looking jumpers (many of which went in). And that led to an effective night on the defensive end, as well. In short, that’s the recipe for how McCullar should want to play as a Kansas Jayhawk. Even with a groin injury keeping him out of Monday’s win over Texas Southern, he still played 35 minutes on Thursday and looked great in nearly every one of them.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO