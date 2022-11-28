Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KU Sports
Kevin McCullar Jr.'s return sparks No. 9 Kansas in 91-65 rout of Seton Hall
Kansas senior Kevin McCullar Jr. was back on the floor and in his regular spot in the starting lineup for the ninth-ranked Jayhawks, who rolled over Seton Hall 91-65 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse. After missing Monday’s win over Texas Southern, McCullar played 35 minutes and showed no signs...
KU Sports
Moving On! Kansas volleyball sweeps Miami in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Lincoln, Neb.—Rachel Langs didn’t ignore the obvious Thursday. “This could have been my last match,” Langs said. Could have, but wasn’t, thanks mainly to her 10 blocks – equaling a career best – as Kansas swept Miami 25-17, 25-18, and 25-20 in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
KU Sports
Report: Missouri not interested in facing Kansas in a bowl game
We’re now just two days away from finding out who and where Kansas will play in its first bowl appearance in 14 years, but Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Friday provided a clue into who it might not be. According to a report from McMurphy, who has covered...
KU Sports
Healthy McCullar lands on top after solid all-around night vs. Seton Hall
1 – Kevin McCullar Jr. – Kansas coach Bill Self said after the 91-65 win over Seton Hall that it was McCullar’s most efficient offensive game as a Jayhawk. But you didn’t need to hear from the head coach to realize that. McCullar was sensational in this one, playing within himself and letting the game come to him better than at any point so far this season. That led to a more relaxed player. That led to more smooth looking jumpers (many of which went in). And that led to an effective night on the defensive end, as well. In short, that’s the recipe for how McCullar should want to play as a Kansas Jayhawk. Even with a groin injury keeping him out of Monday’s win over Texas Southern, he still played 35 minutes on Thursday and looked great in nearly every one of them.
KU Sports
KU’s Cobee Bryant named first-team all-Big 12 by league’s coaches; 8 other Jayhawks also honored
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant was named first-team all-Big 12 on Wednesday, making him one of nine Jayhawks honored on this year’s postseason all-conference squad. Bryant became the first Jayhawk to be named to the all-Big 12 first team, since Pooka Williams Jr. and Hakeem Adeniji in 2019 and is the first KU defensive back to earn first-team honors since Fish Smithson in 2016.
KU Sports
How Lance Leipold's new contract at Kansas stacks up with his current and future Big 12 peers
It feels like it was just yesterday that former Kansas Athletic Director Lew Perkins forced the hiring of Turner Gill and then paid him way more than he was worth — or needed to come to KU — simply because he wanted to create the perception that the Kansas football job was a $2 million a year kind of gig.
KU Sports
Legendary Jayhawk and Lawrence native John Hadl dies at age 82
Legendary Lawrence High Lions football player, John Hadl, who went on to star at both the University of Kansas and in the NFL, died Wednesday morning at age 82. “I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”
