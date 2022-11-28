ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

Report: Missouri not interested in facing Kansas in a bowl game

We’re now just two days away from finding out who and where Kansas will play in its first bowl appearance in 14 years, but Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Friday provided a clue into who it might not be. According to a report from McMurphy, who has covered...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Healthy McCullar lands on top after solid all-around night vs. Seton Hall

1 – Kevin McCullar Jr. – Kansas coach Bill Self said after the 91-65 win over Seton Hall that it was McCullar’s most efficient offensive game as a Jayhawk. But you didn’t need to hear from the head coach to realize that. McCullar was sensational in this one, playing within himself and letting the game come to him better than at any point so far this season. That led to a more relaxed player. That led to more smooth looking jumpers (many of which went in). And that led to an effective night on the defensive end, as well. In short, that’s the recipe for how McCullar should want to play as a Kansas Jayhawk. Even with a groin injury keeping him out of Monday’s win over Texas Southern, he still played 35 minutes on Thursday and looked great in nearly every one of them.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

KU’s Cobee Bryant named first-team all-Big 12 by league’s coaches; 8 other Jayhawks also honored

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant was named first-team all-Big 12 on Wednesday, making him one of nine Jayhawks honored on this year’s postseason all-conference squad. Bryant became the first Jayhawk to be named to the all-Big 12 first team, since Pooka Williams Jr. and Hakeem Adeniji in 2019 and is the first KU defensive back to earn first-team honors since Fish Smithson in 2016.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Legendary Jayhawk and Lawrence native John Hadl dies at age 82

Legendary Lawrence High Lions football player, John Hadl, who went on to star at both the University of Kansas and in the NFL, died Wednesday morning at age 82. “I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”
LAWRENCE, KS

