NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world
Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
NBA
"We Were Trying To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over The Clippers
Utah is back to its winning ways. Entering Wednesday night amidst a five-game losing streak, the Jazz played their most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112. "I want to give a lot of credit to the team for sticking with it,"...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) are back in action on Saturday night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13) at Target Center. Minnesota took a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 29-point performance, while D’Angelo Russell earned a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, and Jaylen Nowell came off the bench with 24 points.
NBA
5 Specific Areas Markelle Fultz Will Help the Magic
Markelle Fultz is one of the better game managers in the league. In his NBA career thus far, he’s averaging only 1.9 turnovers per contest. He’s one of very few active point guards with at least 80 starts averaging fewer than two turnovers. In the 18 games he appeared in last season, Fultz averaged 2.2 turnovers.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NBA
How Khrismas came early for the Bucks
Early in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ second game against the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs last season, Khris Middleton left the floor with an MCL sprain. Without one of the premier midrange scorers in the NBA and one of the team’s two high-efficiency 20-point-per-game scorers, the Bucks dispatched the Bulls in five games but fell to the Boston Celtics in seven the next round.
NBA
Magic Show Fight Late, But Once Again Come Up Short in Loss to Cavs
Several nights ago in Brooklyn, it was Kevin Durant who pretty much single-handedly carried his team to a victory over the Orlando Magic. On Friday in Cleveland, it was Donovan Mitchell whom the Magic struggled to contain, as the three-time NBA All-Star acquired by the Cavs over the summer exploded for 34 points in Orlando’s 107-96 loss at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
NBA
"It's A Process" | Amidst A Breakout Season, How Did Lauri Markkanen Change The Narrative Around Him?
One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is take a step toward stardom. After being viewed a certain way for years, it's nearly impossible for a player to not just change the narrative around them but be allowed to prove it. But if someone does want...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139
In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
NBA
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
NBA
JB’s Season-Best Effort Spoiled, as Heat Split Miniseries with C’s
BOSTON – Jaylen Brown tried his best to put the Boston Celtics on his back Friday night, but one man’s heroics were not enough to help his team preserve an impressive home winning streak. The star wing posted season highs in both the scoring and rebounding departments against...
NBA
Midweek Hoops In LA As The Trail Blazers Take On The Lakers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-10) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7-12) Nov. 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — 7:30 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet for the second time this season on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter Philadelphia challenge request during the Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Damichael Cole (Commercial Appeal) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s 76ers at Grizzlies game. QUESTION: “In the fourth quarter why wasn’t the out of bounds challenge allowed for the Sixers?”. WRIGHT: “Looking back at it ,he [Doc Rivers] should...
NBA
Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project Seek Young Professionals for Second Class
• PS&E and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) are once again teaming up to give diverse Hoosier young professionals hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry. • The program offers participants the chance to learn through hands-on experiences, work on meaningful projects across the company, and network with Pacers...
NBA
"Back To It On Friday" | Showdown Between Two Surprise Contenders When Utah Hosts Indiana
A showdown between two of the biggest surprises in the NBA meet at Vivint Arena on Friday night when Utah hosts Indiana — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Entering the 2022-23 season, it was widely considered that the Jazz and Pacers would be similar. Both teams were expected to struggle after getting rid of star players — Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert for Utah, Malcolm Brogdon for Indiana — and therefore, be legitimate contenders for one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.
NBA
Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement
The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
NBA
Golden State’s Draymond Green Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1
After playing 13 games Wednesday, the NBA only brings one game to the table Thursday with the Pistons hosting the Mavericks. It should be fun to watch Luka Doncic take on a team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league. He demolished the Warriors in his last game Tuesday, posting 41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block across 39 minutes. Let’s dig into Yahoo’s single-game contest and discuss some players to consider.
