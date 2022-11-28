ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Two Young Girls and Their Dog Found in St. Tammany

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StiqT_0jQZuMRP00

UPDATE: Both girls have been found and are safe.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a situation involving missing children.

According to their Facebook post , the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has currently deployed numerous resources to locate the two missing children.

They are working in the area of N. Willie Road near Folsom and are looking for two girls who went missing along with their Golden Retriever.

The girls who are 4 years old and 7 years old were last seen at around 5 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, in their yard, which is located in the 800 block of N. Willie Road.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these girls and their dog you are asked to call (985) 898-2338.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking people to please don’t attempt to look for the girls at this time. They currently have a helicopter searching the woods and do not want other people to impede the search efforts.

Here is a description of the two girls:

Abigail Bourg (7 years old)

Long blonde hair, Hazel eyes, approximately 45 inches tall. She was wearing Khaki shorts and a navy blue polo.

Cecilia Bourg (4 years old)

Long light brown hair, Brown eyes, approximately 36 inches tall. She was wearing Khaki shorts and a white polo.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner set to identify second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will announce Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The body of the second victim was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Former STPSO employee arrested for financial crimes

A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested today (December 2) in connection with a fraudulent check investigation. Carri Artigue, a former employee in the STPSO Occupational Licensing Department, was arrested Friday for one count each of Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse and Misdemeanor Money Laundering. She will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy