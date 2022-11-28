Two Young Girls and Their Dog Found in St. Tammany

UPDATE: Both girls have been found and are safe.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a situation involving missing children.

According to their Facebook post , the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has currently deployed numerous resources to locate the two missing children.

They are working in the area of N. Willie Road near Folsom and are looking for two girls who went missing along with their Golden Retriever.

The girls who are 4 years old and 7 years old were last seen at around 5 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, in their yard, which is located in the 800 block of N. Willie Road.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these girls and their dog you are asked to call (985) 898-2338.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking people to please don’t attempt to look for the girls at this time. They currently have a helicopter searching the woods and do not want other people to impede the search efforts.

Here is a description of the two girls:

Abigail Bourg (7 years old)

Long blonde hair, Hazel eyes, approximately 45 inches tall. She was wearing Khaki shorts and a navy blue polo.

Cecilia Bourg (4 years old)

Long light brown hair, Brown eyes, approximately 36 inches tall. She was wearing Khaki shorts and a white polo.