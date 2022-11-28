The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog that could lead to travel disruption on Thursday morning. The yellow advisory notice came into effect at 4am today, and covers sections of England south Wales. Fog can cause difficult driving conditions and slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, the Met says. Thursday’s forecast also includes outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastwards across Northern Ireland, Scotland and the far north of England. It will be mostly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells, but some patches of fog and low cloud may persist, making it feel cold.More follows.... Read More What are the new travel changes and how will rules work?Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rulesWhich countries are on the green list?

22 MINUTES AGO