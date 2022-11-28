Read full article on original website
At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads
MILAN — The dust has settled on the news of Alessandro Michele’s sudden exit from Gucci — and his parting thoughts are telling. Thanking Gucci and the company’s team in a statement issued last Wednesday evening, Michele emphasized that his “most sincerest wish [for them is to] continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom.”More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering...
Denim Is Sustainable, Colored and Lightweight, Say Denim Première Vision Exhibitors
MILAN — The denim segment is increasingly polarized, with high-end fashion brands giving the category renewed impulse and fast-fashion giants following suit, investing heavily in innovation on both ends of the spectrum — leaving the mid-market floundering. Denim mills gathering at the two-day Denim Première Vision trade show here were bullish about the sector’s outlook, forecasting robust growth as denimwear booms in fashion.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All Mankind Held in Milan for the third time as part of its roving format that touches down...
theindustry.fashion
Lazy Oaf collaborates with Lush for exclusive range
Lazy Oaf has partnered with Lush to launch an exclusive range of laundrette-inspired cosmetics, clothing items and homeware. Lazy Oaf is a design-led streetwear and lifestyle brand. Starting out with hand-printed t-shirts sold on a stall in East London, the business has now become an established independent brand, putting creativity, collaboration and community first.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
theindustry.fashion
Joules rescue deal by TFG said to be imminent
A rescue deal to buy collapsed British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is said to be close to completion with Whistles and Hobbs parent The Foschini Group poised to take it over. According to Sky News, South African group Foshini (which in turn owns TFG London the parent of Whistles,...
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday lifts footfall with shopping centres given the biggest boost
Black Friday footfall was 9.3% higher than in 2021 across all UK retail destinations, with footfall in shopping centres jumping 16.8%, high streets up 11.3% and retail parks rising 7.1%. Footfall across UK retail destinations rose by 3.2% last week, 20-26 November 2022, compared to the week before, according to...
theindustry.fashion
Size? opens debut store design concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has opened a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. Bolstering the destination’s premium retail line up on Peter’s Lane, the new 2,734 sq ft store is the third JD Group retailer to open at Liverpool ONE, joining JD Sports and Tessuti’s global flagship.
theindustry.fashion
Klarna expands Creator Platform to the UK
Payments provider and shopping service Klarna has today expanded its Creator Platform to the UK as well as the company’s 44 further regions. The Creator Platform seamlessly matches retailers with the appropriate influencers and tracks performance metrics. This enables retailers to maximise engagement with their target audiences and achieve higher returns on influencer partnerships.
theindustry.fashion
INDX Shows merges womenswear, footwear & accessories to create INDX Woman
With a resolute focus on visitor-vetted, order taking shows; curated by Buyers, for Buyers, and focused on independent retailers, INDX Shows is excited to announce that from 2023, INDX Womenswear & Footwear will include Accessories and become INDX Woman. Taking place at West Midlands event venue Cranmore Park from 1-2...
theindustry.fashion
Greggs turns festive with latest Primark collection
Greggs, Britain’s beloved bakery, has once again teamed up with Primark to launch a fresh batch of limited edition merchandise inspired by the festive season. Greggs will launch the 24-piece collection tomorrow, 29 November. The festive collection will roll out nationwide and features the first official Primark X Greggs Christmas jumper, which is adorned with the fan-favourite sausage rolls.
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
theindustry.fashion
Global returns rise 60% over Black Friday weekend
ZigZag Global, a SaaS platform that helps retailers manage and resell returned stock in local markets, has published data from the Black Friday weekend, revealing a 60% increase in global returns compared to 2021. ZigZag’s proprietary data revealed that "shoppers have been eager to spread the cost of Christmas this...
Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The abrupt departure from Gucci of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favourite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, increases pressure on owner Kering (PRTP.PA) as it faces slowing revenue growth at the Italian fashion house.
Recycled and Regenerated Fibers Take Center Stage at Denim PV
Denim Première Vision in Milan was home to new circular concepts, efficiency-driving technologies and fashion to entice consumers back to the traditional fabric. Mills are increasingly using their waste in the production of new fabrics for Spring/Summer 2024. Isko introduced Ctrl+Z, a range of fabrics made entirely from recycled and regenerated fibers. Named after the computer shortcut to undo, the fabrics are constructed with regenerated cellulose fibers and a mix of GRS-certified recycled cotton and recycled polyester. The recycled cotton comes from post-industrial waste or textiles that are discarded in the yarn, fabric, and apparel production process. The Turkish mill reports that the...
hypebeast.com
Rising Manchester Brand SKITZO Reveals Its "Urban Tetris" Collection for FW22
Emerging Manchester-based label SKITZO has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores the versatility of denim. Throughout Manchester, there’s an abundance of labels that are representing the rainy city to the fullest. For example, Drama Call and Clints are driving fans into frenzies with their off-the-cuff release tactics for their oversized, skate-influenced designs. Elsewhere, Gramm is continuing to break the mold of technical fashion with luminous color palettes, and now SKITZO is experimenting with denim like never before.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday pre-loved focus was "right thing to do", says eBay UK boss
Focusing on selling used and refurbished items this Black Friday was “a big bet” but “the right thing to do”, the boss of eBay UK has said. The online marketplace took the decision to promote only refurbished and “pre-loved” items for the annual pre-Christmas sale this year, responding to cost of living and environmental pressures.
LVMH’s Archive Sale, Katie Grand’s Prize, Sandra Choi’s Claridge’s Vision
OUT OF THE ARCHIVES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’...
Marta Ferri Expands Collection Range
MILAN — Marta Ferri is expanding her design range through the launch of a homeware and furniture collection with her longtime friend Cecilia Morelli. Morelli founded the Mumbai-based concept store Le Mill with Julie Leymarie and the collection blends Indian and Italian craftsmanship and aesthetics. “We always spend our...
