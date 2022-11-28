ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow

LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Gesa Credit Union hosting Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive

Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 7th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 19, community members are encouraged to donate toys in the oversized holiday stockings found at every Gesa branch. All donations will be donated to Local Hero initiatives across the state.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council to continue budget discussions Dec. 5

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Dec. 5, work session is scheduled to continue discussing the city’s 2023 salary schedule as well as the 2023-24 biennial budget. Councilmembers were introduced to the salary schedule at their Nov. 21 meeting and were asked to vote at the Nov. 28 meeting, but felt they needed more time to discuss the matter before reaching a decision.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

More debate set Dec. 5 over city’s proposed 2023 salary schedule

During the last few weeks, the Lynnwood City Council has spent time discussing the city’s upcoming 2023 salary schedule, which oversees the salaries for all city staff in Lynnwood. And that issue will come again this Monday night, Dec. 5. At the council’s Nov. 21 meeting – where the...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds schools foundation to manage Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Thursday it will manage the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship, established in 1983 by longtime Edmonds resident Larry Hubbard. The Hubbard Family Foundation provides grants and scholarships to those within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. Two graduating seniors per high school receive a Hubbard...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With eye to new security measures and more reliable bus service, Community Transit board OKs 2023 budget and March service change

The Community Transit Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 1 adopted its 2023 budget and approved the March 2023 service change proposal. Key highlights include increased security and improved service reliability for riders, the agency said in a news release announcing the budget approval. The $200.1 million operating budget will...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: Cooler temperatures with a mix of showers and sun expected for the weekend

It’s been quite the interesting couple of days in Southwest Snohomish County. It’s not very often that we get a snow day in November, let alone one that was responsible for so many problems throughout the area. I was in south Everett on Tuesday night and the road conditions were quite treacherous driving home — and don’t get me started on the drivers themselves.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

