It’s been quite the interesting couple of days in Southwest Snohomish County. It’s not very often that we get a snow day in November, let alone one that was responsible for so many problems throughout the area. I was in south Everett on Tuesday night and the road conditions were quite treacherous driving home — and don’t get me started on the drivers themselves.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO