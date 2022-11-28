Read full article on original website
Reserve your spot now: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times
Tickets are going quickly for an evening with Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times. The event, set for Thursday, Jan. 5 in Edmonds, is aimed at helping attendees find common ground even when they disagree.
Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow
Gesa Credit Union hosting Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive
Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 7th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 19, community members are encouraged to donate toys in the oversized holiday stockings found at every Gesa branch. All donations will be donated to Local Hero initiatives across the state.
Council to continue budget discussions Dec. 5
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Dec. 5, work session is scheduled to continue discussing the city’s 2023 salary schedule as well as the 2023-24 biennial budget. Councilmembers were introduced to the salary schedule at their Nov. 21 meeting and were asked to vote at the Nov. 28 meeting, but felt they needed more time to discuss the matter before reaching a decision.
More debate set Dec. 5 over city’s proposed 2023 salary schedule
During the last few weeks, the Lynnwood City Council has spent time discussing the city’s upcoming 2023 salary schedule, which oversees the salaries for all city staff in Lynnwood. And that issue will come again this Monday night, Dec. 5. At the council’s Nov. 21 meeting – where the...
Edmonds schools foundation to manage Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship
The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Thursday it will manage the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship, established in 1983 by longtime Edmonds resident Larry Hubbard. The Hubbard Family Foundation provides grants and scholarships to those within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. Two graduating seniors per high school receive a Hubbard...
With eye to new security measures and more reliable bus service, Community Transit board OKs 2023 budget and March service change
The Community Transit Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 1 adopted its 2023 budget and approved the March 2023 service change proposal. Key highlights include increased security and improved service reliability for riders, the agency said in a news release announcing the budget approval. The $200.1 million operating budget will...
Under the weather: Cooler temperatures with a mix of showers and sun expected for the weekend
It’s been quite the interesting couple of days in Southwest Snohomish County. It’s not very often that we get a snow day in November, let alone one that was responsible for so many problems throughout the area. I was in south Everett on Tuesday night and the road conditions were quite treacherous driving home — and don’t get me started on the drivers themselves.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
