ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has been killed in a crash near the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2100 East and 1300 South. Officials from the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash involved a pedestrian...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
TOOELE, UT
kmyu.tv

19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy