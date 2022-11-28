Read full article on original website
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans
On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
Our big New Orleans holiday calendar is packed with light shows, concerts, bonfires and markets to get you in the spirit
Holiday happenings are quickly filling the New Orleans metro calendar with lights, sights, trees and teas for every age. Here are some highlights for the season of light. For a more complete list, check out the Holidays in New Orleans 2022 list on the calendar at NOLA.com or click here.
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans
With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
NOLA Nite Market brings Asian bazaar to Metairie with 15+ food vendors, music, shopping
NOLA Nite Market, an after-hours affair featuring local street food, cultural performances and casual shopping, will set up shop Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. Night markets, or night bazaars, provide an opportunity for food vendors and business owners to share their specialty goods in a...
NOPD: Two commit early-morning carjacking near Bayou St. John
Detectives have asked for the public's help in identifying two people accused of a carjacking early Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
