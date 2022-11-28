ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Evanson: Opportunity knocked and the Beavers answered

By Wade Evanson
Sherwood Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXLhp_0jQZWo1v00 Last weekend's rivalry game left the Beavers smiling and the Ducks scratching their heads, but both are winning.

This year's Oregon/Oregon State football game can be summed up by one word: opportunity. One team seized it, while the other let it slip away.

People will try to lead you to believe that Oregon and first year head coach Dan Lanning had a disastrous year, but don't take the bait.

The Ducks finished 9-3 overall — the same as Oregon State.

Were 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference — a game better than Oregon State.

And Lanning was 9-2 since an embarrassing defeat to No. 1-ranked Georgia to start the year, defeating three ranked teams and stringing together an eight-game win streak along the way. So, a failure it wasn't.

But just three wins away from a College Football Playoff bid, later a single win from securing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and with a 21-point lead on their in-state rival late in the third quarter, the Ducks and their 36-year-old head coach let it all slip away, and with it went the season that otherwise could only have been deemed a success.

Meanwhile, in the opposing locker room at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon State players and head coach Jonathan Smith celebrated the gift Oregon gave them which ultimately resulted in the culmination of a season that was a success—no "otherwise" about it.

Give Oregon State credit, Oregon's late-game play-calling and special teams ineptitude teed it up for the stumbling Beavers, who midway through the third quarter were looking for a place to curl up and die. But rather than fold in the face of adversity, Smith's hard-nosed bunch chose instead to go down swinging, which in turn led to a series of body blows, a few more stunning jabs, and ultimately a knockout punch by way of a defensive stand that sealed a win an hour earlier no one saw coming.

With that win, OSU turned what was already a good season into a great one, exorcised the demons of what had been a pretty rough seven-year stretch, and afforded Smith, his team and their fanbase bragging rights over a team and fanbase that have — for lack of a better term — owned them for the better part of 15 years.

For that, Smith and his players should be applauded, but at the same time, so should Lanning and his for what they were able to accomplish — sandwiched between two hefty slices of humble pie.

That can't be easy for Oregon fans. After all, Lanning's late game decision-making played a significant role in both the Washington and Oregon State defeats, and subsequently left the Ducks faithful to eat the crow that will be undoubtedly fed to them by exuberant Beavers and Huskies fans for the better part of the coming year.

But emotion aside, the former Georgia defensive coordinator has done a pretty impressive job over the past 12 months salvaging and rebuilding what was a broken team as the result of Mario Cristobal's departure, fostering a winner on the field over the bulk of the past three months, and ingratiating himself to a community that he himself has embraced.

That's a foundation you can build on despite the cracks that have resulted from a coach still learning on the job.

Ask Jonathan Smith, who in his first four seasons as a head coach and at Oregon State had two two-win seasons before last year going 7-6 and following that up with this year's nine wins — and counting.

Lanning needs his own players — which he's getting. Needs to establish his culture — which he's building. And needs the head coaching experience that he's getting — the hard way.

Smith, on the other hand, has his players, has established his culture, and is now five years into a head coaching career that has and continues to build over time, with experience, and on opportunities like the one they seized last Saturday against Oregon — something the Ducks simply didn't do.

