ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Evanson: Opportunity knocked and the Beavers answered

By Wade Evanson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXLhp_0jQZVQlA00 Last weekend's rivalry game left the Beavers smiling and the Ducks scratching their heads, but both are winning.

This year's Oregon/Oregon State football game can be summed up by one word: opportunity. One team seized it, while the other let it slip away.

People will try to lead you to believe that Oregon and first year head coach Dan Lanning had a disastrous year, but don't take the bait.

The Ducks finished 9-3 overall — the same as Oregon State.

Were 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference — a game better than Oregon State.

And Lanning was 9-2 since an embarrassing defeat to No. 1-ranked Georgia to start the year, defeating three ranked teams and stringing together an eight-game win streak along the way. So, a failure it wasn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQZVQlA00

But just three wins away from a College Football Playoff bid, later a single win from securing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and with a 21-point lead on their in-state rival late in the third quarter, the Ducks and their 36-year-old head coach let it all slip away, and with it went the season that otherwise could only have been deemed a success.

Meanwhile, in the opposing locker room at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon State players and head coach Jonathan Smith celebrated the gift Oregon gave them which ultimately resulted in the culmination of a season that was a success—no "otherwise" about it.

Give Oregon State credit, Oregon's late-game play-calling and special teams ineptitude teed it up for the stumbling Beavers, who midway through the third quarter were looking for a place to curl up and die. But rather than fold in the face of adversity, Smith's hard-nosed bunch chose instead to go down swinging, which in turn led to a series of body blows, a few more stunning jabs, and ultimately a knockout punch by way of a defensive stand that sealed a win an hour earlier no one saw coming.

With that win, OSU turned what was already a good season into a great one, exorcised the demons of what had been a pretty rough seven-year stretch, and afforded Smith, his team and their fanbase bragging rights over a team and fanbase that have — for lack of a better term — owned them for the better part of 15 years.

For that, Smith and his players should be applauded, but at the same time, so should Lanning and his for what they were able to accomplish — sandwiched between two hefty slices of humble pie.

That can't be easy for Oregon fans. After all, Lanning's late game decision-making played a significant role in both the Washington and Oregon State defeats, and subsequently left the Ducks faithful to eat the crow that will be undoubtedly fed to them by exuberant Beavers and Huskies fans for the better part of the coming year.

But emotion aside, the former Georgia defensive coordinator has done a pretty impressive job over the past 12 months salvaging and rebuilding what was a broken team as the result of Mario Cristobal's departure, fostering a winner on the field over the bulk of the past three months, and ingratiating himself to a community that he himself has embraced.

That's a foundation you can build on despite the cracks that have resulted from a coach still learning on the job.

Ask Jonathan Smith, who in his first four seasons as a head coach and at Oregon State had two two-win seasons before last year going 7-6 and following that up with this year's nine wins — and counting.

Lanning needs his own players — which he's getting. Needs to establish his culture — which he's building. And needs the head coaching experience that he's getting — the hard way.

Smith, on the other hand, has his players, has established his culture, and is now five years into a head coaching career that has and continues to build over time, with experience, and on opportunities like the one they seized last Saturday against Oregon — something the Ducks simply didn't do.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

Oregon State football cements latest chapter in storybook turnaround

Down big against their in-state rival, the new attitude in Corvallis behind Jonathan Smith shined bright. The story continues to write itself. And the 2022 chapter just received a climatic twist for the Oregon State football team. Down 34-17 after rival Oregon nailed a field goal to open the fourth quarter, it seemed like the game formerly known as the Civil War was headed toward a relatively smooth Ducks victory Saturday, Nov. 26. Instead, the Beavers gnawed away at the Ducks' beanstalk until it timbered midway through the fourth quarter after OSU scored 21 unanswered points in a...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Times

Tim Rosener looking forward to new role as Sherwood mayor

The mayor-elect will push for coveted road projects, wants the city to be prepared for pursuing grant opportunities.Tim Rosener, Sherwood's mayor-elect, has big plans for the city and its future. Rosener wants to expand Sherwood's tax base, while at the same time pushing for major improvements or additions to local roads. That roadway focus ranges from making needed safety improvements along Southwest Edy Road, to building a road through the Tonquin Employment Area, and to plans to build a Highway 99W crossing. Rosener swept to victory without opposition in November, bringing with him four members of the Sherwood City Council,...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tough love inspired Sherwood veteran

Sherwood native Darrell Crawford was given choice: go to juvenile detention or join the military.For Darrell Crawford, it took a little tough love from a judge to prompt him to join the Army. Crawford's father and uncles served in World War II. His father served in North Africa, while his uncles served in the Pacific theater. Born in 1949, Crawford candidly admits there was a time in his youth when he would, on occasion — perhaps more than just on occasion — get ticketed for speeding. This resulted in several visits with a judge. "Between 16 and...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Sherwood plans Veterans Day event for Sunday

Guest speaker is Angelica Pilato, retired Air Force veteran and author of the Vietnam memoir 'Angel's Truck Stop.'The city of Sherwood will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Sherwood Center for the Arts. Angelica Pilato is the inspirational guest speaker for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Pilato is the author of "Angel's Truck Stop," a memoir that follows the challenges of trying to fit into a man's world during the Vietnam War. Pilato was the first woman Air Force officer assigned to manage an officers' club and served more than five years on active duty in the United States, Europe and Thailand. Also, during the event, patriotic musical performances are planned by Sherwood High School's Mixolydians. Light refreshments will be provided by Sprinkles of Joy and Symposium Coffee. The Sherwood Center for the Arts is at 22689 S.W. Pine St. The event is free and open to the public. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Sherwood band boosters host Nov. 17 bingo

The event, planned at Sherwood Middle School, will raise funds to purchase instruments, banners and more.Sherwood Middle School will be the site of this year's Sherwood Band Bingo, set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Sherwood Middle School, 16956 S.W. Meinecke Road. Residents can play five rounds for only $10 or play multiple cards for more chances to win. Both dinner and bingo cards can be purchased in advance by scanning the QR code in the poster, following the link or on the band's website at sherwoodbands.org. Money raised benefits all band students in Sherwood with funds used to purchase new instruments for middle and high school band students, as well as banners for parades, uniforms for marching band, and the ability to keep band programs affordable for every student who wants to join. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
766
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy