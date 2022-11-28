Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear
We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won from the same store Thursday
Two $100,000 prizes were won from the same store on Thursday. The prizes came from the game “Mass Cash” and were both sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill. It’s not uncommon for multiple lottery tickets to be sold at the same store. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This is especially true for the game “Mass Cash,” which “offers the best odds of winning $100,000 of any of our games,” the lottery added.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
Daily Free Press
Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
cambridgeday.com
In handling homelessness and substance abuse, foundation exists for easing the crisis, staff says
In handling homelessness and substance abuse, foundation exists for easing the crisis, staff says. A “recommended path forward” on issues around unhoused populations and substance use in Cambridge will be presented in early 2023, according to a Tuesday presentation by city staff at a hearing of the City Council’s committee on human services.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Condo on Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Former Property
Tradition and charm come together in this spacious unit, built on a historic Back Bay property once owned by Isabella Stewart Gardner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $13,500,000. Size: 4,698 square feet. Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms. Bathrooms: 3...
Public health warning issued following discharge of sewage in Boston
BOSTON — A public health warning has been issued following a sewage overflow in Boston, officials announced Thursday. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow MWR203 in the Upper Inner Harbor, upstream of North Washington St. Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow on Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain
BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
aarp.org
Massachusetts Residents Can Get Help With Heating Bills
If you are struggling to pay your heating bill, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which pays part of certain Bay State residents’ winter heating bills. Homeowners and renters, including those whose cost of heat is included in their rent, can apply. Eligibility...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
NECN
16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker
A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the...
