Mr. Eugene McKinnon
Mr. Eugene McKinnon of Marianna entered into eternal rest on Nov 22nd at home. He was 53 years of age. He leaves treasured memories with one son, Daylon McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; one daughter, Ursula McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; two grandchildren, Ta’Kyla McKInnon and Harper McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; one brother, Coleman McKinnon, III of Marianna, Florida; five sisters, Siverer Wynn, Myra McKinnon both of Panama City, Florida, Yvonne McKinnon Tripp of Jonesboro, Georgia, Sandra McKinnon and Prophetess Michell McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley
Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley, 83 of Graceville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Mrs. Mary Nell was born August 29, 1939, in West Ridge, AR to the late James Edward Wilkins and Mamie Lois Ratliff Wilkins....
mypanhandle.com
Storms for the morning, then briefly cooler
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A strong system will be working through in the morning hours on Wednesday. As the system moves in our direction it should form a squall line. This line of storms will be able to produce gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. There is also the possibility of a brief tornado or two across the area but tornados are not the overall concern with the line of storms. After the front moves through in the afternoon, we should see the temps drop quickly in the evening and could end up in the upper 30s for Thursday morning. The warm weather fans won’t be too unhappy for too long as we will see the temps back to 70+ by Saturday and should hold on to the warmer weather through a good portion of next week.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Dennis Wayne Thomas
Dennis Wayne Thomas, of the Alford Community passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the age of 66. Dennis was born on March 31, 1956 in Atlanta, GA, to the late C.L. and Mary Thomas. He married his beautiful bride, Deborah, in Donaldsonville, GA, in 1978. Together they have built a life full of love and joy. Dennis enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs, playing basketball and wrestling with his grandchildren. He is loved dearly by his family and was proud to be, “Pawpaw.”
Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving
Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
jacksoncountytimes.net
Ms. Morodee Blount
Ms. Morodee Blount of Marianna entered into eternal rest on Nov 23rd in the Southeast Health Medical Center. She was 83 years of age. A native of Jackson County, she was of the Baptist faith and a member of Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves treasured memories with two...
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. Charles Ferrell
Mr. Charles Ferrell of Graceville transitioned from life to eternal rest on Saturday, November 26th at Noland Hospital in Dothan. He was 72 years of age. Charles was a graduate of St. Paul High School and worked in retail sales. Charles leaves treasured memories with two sisters, Patricia Bellamy and...
jacksoncountytimes.net
William Cochran
William Cochran, of Marianna, FL passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the age of 75. No local services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
wdhn.com
Christmas Concert coming to Samson featuring Shane Owens
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as local musical artists are planning Christmas concerts. On December 17th, Shane Owens will be headlining a Christmas concert at the Samson Municipal Complex. It is slated to begin at 6:30 with Crews Wright and Kiera Howell...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Jerry Arthur McKinnie
Jerry Arthur McKinnie, age 78, of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Jackson Hospital. He was born February 29, 1944, in Sneads, FL to Brady and Maggie McKinnie. If anyone knew him, they would know how much he liked to talk about sports and how much he loved his family.
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, has been providing bikes to Panhandle children at Christmas. Jones collects new bikes and refurbishes old ones at his Panama City workshop. He then gives these bikes to children in need. This year will be the last for Salvage Santa. He’s closing up his workshop after the Christmas season to enjoy retirement.
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
This Gulf Coast country fest just sold out six months ahead of time
Organizers of the Gulf Coast Jam, one of the biggest country festivals on the Gulf Coast, have announced that the June event already is sold out. An announcement made late Monday says this is the first time in its 11-year history that the Panama City Beach fest has sold out. For fans still hoping to get in, a waiting list has been set up at gulfcoastjam.com.
wtvy.com
Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama. That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
wtvy.com
Update on storm damage across the Wiregrass and state
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire. A Swamp Gravy Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cotton Hall Theater's Christmas productions are always fan favorites ... But...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
