Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley
Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley, 83 of Graceville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Mrs. Mary Nell was born August 29, 1939, in West Ridge, AR to the late James Edward Wilkins and Mamie Lois Ratliff Wilkins....
James W. “Bill” Crisp III
James W. “Bill” Crisp III, age 69, of Cottondale, FL passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Bill was born to James W. “Billy” Crisp Jr. and Kathryn Howell Crisp on November 30, 1952. He attended school in Immokalee, FL before moving with his family to the farm in 9th grade. He graduated from Cottondale High School in 1971.
Ms. Morodee Blount
Ms. Morodee Blount of Marianna entered into eternal rest on Nov 23rd in the Southeast Health Medical Center. She was 83 years of age. A native of Jackson County, she was of the Baptist faith and a member of Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves treasured memories with two...
William Cochran
William Cochran, of Marianna, FL passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the age of 75. No local services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Charles Ferrell
Mr. Charles Ferrell of Graceville transitioned from life to eternal rest on Saturday, November 26th at Noland Hospital in Dothan. He was 72 years of age. Charles was a graduate of St. Paul High School and worked in retail sales. Charles leaves treasured memories with two sisters, Patricia Bellamy and...
Mr. Eugene McKinnon
Mr. Eugene McKinnon of Marianna entered into eternal rest on Nov 22nd at home. He was 53 years of age. He leaves treasured memories with one son, Daylon McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; one daughter, Ursula McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; two grandchildren, Ta’Kyla McKInnon and Harper McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; one brother, Coleman McKinnon, III of Marianna, Florida; five sisters, Siverer Wynn, Myra McKinnon both of Panama City, Florida, Yvonne McKinnon Tripp of Jonesboro, Georgia, Sandra McKinnon and Prophetess Michell McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
High School Sports Schedule for December 1-December 3
Malone host Marianna, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Cottondale host Vernon, 5:30 p.m. Graceville host Port St. Joe. 6 p.m. Sneads host North Bay Haven, 7 p.m. Marianna girls at Port St. Joe, JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. Middle School Soccer. Marianna...
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
