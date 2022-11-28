Mr. Eugene McKinnon of Marianna entered into eternal rest on Nov 22nd at home. He was 53 years of age. He leaves treasured memories with one son, Daylon McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; one daughter, Ursula McKinnon of Marianna, Florida; two grandchildren, Ta’Kyla McKInnon and Harper McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; one brother, Coleman McKinnon, III of Marianna, Florida; five sisters, Siverer Wynn, Myra McKinnon both of Panama City, Florida, Yvonne McKinnon Tripp of Jonesboro, Georgia, Sandra McKinnon and Prophetess Michell McKinnon both of Marianna, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO