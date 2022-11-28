WHEDA CEO Moore Gains National Honors with FHLBank Advisory Council Appointment

Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....

