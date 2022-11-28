WHEDA CEO Moore Gains National Honors with FHLBank Advisory Council Appointment

Read full article on original website
Garcia gets union endorsement in mayoral bid
Up to now, it’s been Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson touting major union endorsements from SEIU and the Chicago Teachers Union. But the International Union of Operating Engineers has thrown its support behind the Garcia campaign.
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
Chicago announces $40 million in grants to local businesses, nonprofits
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced $40 million in city grants going to at least 60 neighborhood businesses and nonprofits.The community development grants range from $12,000 to $5 million each. They're going to local restaurants, theaters, and service providers."We're hear to empower our local entrepreneurs and community organizations to bring their projects to life and enrich the lives of everyone who will be impacted by the good works that will be done," she said.The 60 recipients were chosen based on project readiness, location, community impact and neighborhood needs.
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again
Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
nextcity.org
One City Is Already Making Reparations Payments
Reparations to Black Americans are not theoretical. In fact, one American city began distributing payments this year. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley talks with Trevor Smith from Liberation Ventures about how Evanston, Illinois, and other cities and institutions are moving reparations from discussion into reality. Smith, who is the group’s director of narrative change, says reparations have far-reaching potential to “transform systems.”
fox32chicago.com
Former mayoral challenger wants campaign contribution from Chicago Fire owner to Lightfoot investigated
CHICAGO - Former mayoral challenger Ray Lopez want's Chicago's Ethics Board and Inspector General to investigate a campaign contribution to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The $25,000 donation came from billionaire Joe Mansueto, who owns the Chicago Fire. Lopez says the money was accepted two months after Mayor Lightfoot pushed through a...
Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high
Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Youngest Mayoral Hopeful, Ja’Mal Green, Wants Cops, Not Taxpayers, To Pay For Police Misconduct
BRONZEVILLE — As the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, Ja’Mal Green knows he has a long road ahead. Still, the 27-year-old activist remains undaunted and believes his youth can be an asset. Green, a father of three, joins a crowded race that could put up to 11...
Matteson Dollar Tree fined $364,000 for safety violations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Dollar Tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.The U.S. Department of Labor Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.Inspectors said the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police face blistering criticism over efforts to implement court-ordered reforms
CHICAGO - Judge Robert Dow offered a modest directive in 2019 as he set in motion a federal consent decree ordering the Chicago Police Department to make sweeping reforms in the wake of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald’s death at the hands of a patrol officer. "Let us begin," he wrote.
chicagohomeless.org
WTTW – Lightfoot, Allies Block Hearing on Proposal to Hike Taxes on Sales of Million-Dollar Homes to Fight Homelessness
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her allies on the Chicago City Council blocked a Monday hearing on a proposal to ask voters during the February election to hike taxes on the sales of properties worth $1 million or more in an effort to fight homelessness in Chicago. Dozens of Chicagoans who...
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residents
The payment will be given out to eligible residents through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. There's another relief payment coming, and if you're one of the few who wasn't lucky with the others, the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 might be your chance. If you're a Chicago resident with tax dependents living in your household during the pandemic, you're eligible to be one of the 25,500 people to receive a one-time payment of $500.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker won, now you’ll pay
If you listened to Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign rhetoric, you would think Illinois was well on its way to economic recovery. Pritzker threw a few hundred dollars at us in state tax money, spent hundreds of millions on himself and to help Darren Bailey win the GOP primary last June. Then he announced tax moratoriums he said would help us poor fools, including on the gasoline tax, all before the Nov. 8 general election.
fox32chicago.com
CTA hosting hiring event for bus drivers, mechanics
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority is looking for full-time bus drivers and mechanics. They are hosting an in-person fair Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College. Financial incentives offered include a $1,000 hiring bonus. The CTA has increased the hourly wage for drivers to $28.42...
