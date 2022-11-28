Forest Grove's Vikettes off to good start in 2022

The high school's dance team was decorated both in the team and individual competitions.

Off and running — or dancing, in this case.

The Forest Grove High School dance team — the Vikettes — competed in their first event of the season a week ago and took home medals both as a team and individually Saturday, Nov. 19, at David Douglas High School.

The Vikettes placed first in the Pom category, while sophomore Eva Torres Bustamante earned a medal individually, finishing amongst the top 10 in the Novice Drill Down competition.

Forest Grove dance team assistant coach Rachel Dolby said that while it's just the beginning to what she and her team hope is a string of successful competitions this season, she and head coach Erika Myrick are extremely pleased with where their team currently is, as well as where they're headed in the 2022-23 campaign.

"This team has grown so much over the season already, and this is only the beginning," Dolby said. "As coaches, we couldn't be prouder of this team."

In addition to their victory, the Vikettes were the only team at David Douglas to have a Pom score qualifying them for the Category Championships in January.

The team is next scheduled to compete Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rex Putnam High School, while the Category Championships are scheduled for Jan. 21, 2023.