Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove's Kaulia signs with the Lancers

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdP32_0jQZU9Bv00 The Vikings senior golfer made his college choice official in front of family and friends at a ceremony at FGHS.

Forest Grove senior Ka'ena Kaulia signed his letter of intent to play golf at California Baptist University — a private Christian college in Riverside, California east of Los Angeles — with his parents, Nu'uanu and Rhesa Kaulia as part of a ceremony Nov. 9, at Forest Grove High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQT5l_0jQZU9Bv00 Kaulia won the Pacific Conference District Championship last spring and qualified individually for state, where he placed 16th with scores of 73-73.

Cal Baptist competes at the NCAA Division-I level and in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

