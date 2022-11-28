Forest Grove's Kaulia signs with the Lancers

The Vikings senior golfer made his college choice official in front of family and friends at a ceremony at FGHS.

Forest Grove senior Ka'ena Kaulia signed his letter of intent to play golf at California Baptist University — a private Christian college in Riverside, California east of Los Angeles — with his parents, Nu'uanu and Rhesa Kaulia as part of a ceremony Nov. 9, at Forest Grove High School.

Kaulia won the Pacific Conference District Championship last spring and qualified individually for state, where he placed 16th with scores of 73-73.

Cal Baptist competes at the NCAA Division-I level and in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).