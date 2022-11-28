ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Evanson: Opportunity knocked and the Beavers answered

By Wade Evanson
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXLhp_0jQZU5f100 Last weekend's rivalry game left the Beavers smiling and the Ducks scratching their heads, but both are winning.

This year's Oregon/Oregon State football game can be summed up by one word: opportunity. One team seized it, while the other let it slip away.

People will try to lead you to believe that Oregon and first year head coach Dan Lanning had a disastrous year, but don't take the bait.

The Ducks finished 9-3 overall — the same as Oregon State.

Were 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference — a game better than Oregon State.

And Lanning was 9-2 since an embarrassing defeat to No. 1-ranked Georgia to start the year, defeating three ranked teams and stringing together an eight-game win streak along the way. So, a failure it wasn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQZU5f100

But just three wins away from a College Football Playoff bid, later a single win from securing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and with a 21-point lead on their in-state rival late in the third quarter, the Ducks and their 36-year-old head coach let it all slip away, and with it went the season that otherwise could only have been deemed a success.

Meanwhile, in the opposing locker room at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon State players and head coach Jonathan Smith celebrated the gift Oregon gave them which ultimately resulted in the culmination of a season that was a success—no "otherwise" about it.

Give Oregon State credit, Oregon's late-game play-calling and special teams ineptitude teed it up for the stumbling Beavers, who midway through the third quarter were looking for a place to curl up and die. But rather than fold in the face of adversity, Smith's hard-nosed bunch chose instead to go down swinging, which in turn led to a series of body blows, a few more stunning jabs, and ultimately a knockout punch by way of a defensive stand that sealed a win an hour earlier no one saw coming.

With that win, OSU turned what was already a good season into a great one, exorcised the demons of what had been a pretty rough seven-year stretch, and afforded Smith, his team and their fanbase bragging rights over a team and fanbase that have — for lack of a better term — owned them for the better part of 15 years.

For that, Smith and his players should be applauded, but at the same time, so should Lanning and his for what they were able to accomplish — sandwiched between two hefty slices of humble pie.

That can't be easy for Oregon fans. After all, Lanning's late game decision-making played a significant role in both the Washington and Oregon State defeats, and subsequently left the Ducks faithful to eat the crow that will be undoubtedly fed to them by exuberant Beavers and Huskies fans for the better part of the coming year.

But emotion aside, the former Georgia defensive coordinator has done a pretty impressive job over the past 12 months salvaging and rebuilding what was a broken team as the result of Mario Cristobal's departure, fostering a winner on the field over the bulk of the past three months, and ingratiating himself to a community that he himself has embraced.

That's a foundation you can build on despite the cracks that have resulted from a coach still learning on the job.

Ask Jonathan Smith, who in his first four seasons as a head coach and at Oregon State had two two-win seasons before last year going 7-6 and following that up with this year's nine wins — and counting.

Lanning needs his own players — which he's getting. Needs to establish his culture — which he's building. And needs the head coaching experience that he's getting — the hard way.

Smith, on the other hand, has his players, has established his culture, and is now five years into a head coaching career that has and continues to build over time, with experience, and on opportunities like the one they seized last Saturday against Oregon — something the Ducks simply didn't do.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB

At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

High winds predicted for Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland issued a High Wind Watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, NWS predicts south winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph near beaches and headlands. The Central Oregon Coast could see damaging...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30

On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
COOS BAY, OR
hh-today.com

Why these street trees have to go

The day before Thanksgiving, a couple of signs caught my eye. They were attached to two trees in the 500 block of Washington Street. I got off the bike for a closer look. This is what the signs said:. This section of Washington Street is in the heart of the...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball

After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wintry weather could hit mid-valley

The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126

TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
FLORENCE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
583
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy