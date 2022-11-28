Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
6 recent payer pharmacy moves
Payers are swapping pharmaceutical benefit managers, adding partnerships with Amazon and looking at billionaire investor Mark Cuban's new approach to dispensing drugs. Here are six payer pharmacy moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 6. Elevance Health is set to acquire the nation's largest independent specialty pharmacy, BioPlus. Once the deal...
'A disaster scenario': Payers, providers urge Congress to extend HDHP telehealth flexibilities as expiration looms
The Connected Health Initiative, a coalition of medical groups, payers, universities and technology companies, wrote to congressional leaders Nov. 28 urging them to extend telehealth coverage for people with high deductible health plans before they hit their deductible, a policy that expires at the end of this year. "If Congress...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
Humana initiates layoffs in Florida as it prepares to mostly shutter SeniorBridge
Humana plans to lay off 157 employees at its SeniorBridge facility in Jupiter, Fla., as it prepares to close most of its SeniorBridge locations nationwide, the South Florida Business Journal reported Nov. 28. Humana purchased SeniorBridge in 2012, which manages chronic and home care services for predominantly seniors. A company...
5,000 enroll in Colorado pilot program to insure undocumented residents
Around 5,700 people have signed up for a Colorado pilot program to extend health insurance to undocumented residents, The Denver Post reported Nov. 30. People who are undocumented were previously eligible to purchase insurance through the state-run marketplace, but they are ineligible to receive tax credits that offset the cost of plans.
Centene in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From striking a deal to sell Magellan Specialty Health to allegedly delivering "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youths, here are nine stories about Centene that Becker's has covered since Oct. 31. 1. Centene CEO Sarah London was named among the 118 most influential women...
Where 11 payers are exiting markets for 2023
Some payers are exiting markets because of economic challenges, while others have been asked to leave by regulators. Here are 11 market exits taking effect in 2023. ConnectiCare, a subsidiary of EmblemHealth, is exiting the Connecticut small group health insurance market in 2023. The exit affects 20,000 members, according to the Hartford Business Journal.
