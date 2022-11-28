ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse

Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
6 recent payer pharmacy moves

Payers are swapping pharmaceutical benefit managers, adding partnerships with Amazon and looking at billionaire investor Mark Cuban's new approach to dispensing drugs. Here are six payer pharmacy moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 6. Elevance Health is set to acquire the nation's largest independent specialty pharmacy, BioPlus. Once the deal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to finally get $300 one-time tax rebate from $294million pot – see exact date

HAWAII has finished sending out all of its tax refunds, but for those who haven't received them, there may be a problem on the part of the taxpayer. Governor David Ige said in September that state tax refunds were going to be given to taxpayers. Around 600,000 taxpayers in Hawaii were expected to get tax refunds totaling about $294million, per Hawaii News Now.
HAWAII STATE
R.A. Heim

Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Humana initiates layoffs in Florida as it prepares to mostly shutter SeniorBridge

Humana plans to lay off 157 employees at its SeniorBridge facility in Jupiter, Fla., as it prepares to close most of its SeniorBridge locations nationwide, the South Florida Business Journal reported Nov. 28. Humana purchased SeniorBridge in 2012, which manages chronic and home care services for predominantly seniors. A company...
JUPITER, FL
5,000 enroll in Colorado pilot program to insure undocumented residents

Around 5,700 people have signed up for a Colorado pilot program to extend health insurance to undocumented residents, The Denver Post reported Nov. 30. People who are undocumented were previously eligible to purchase insurance through the state-run marketplace, but they are ineligible to receive tax credits that offset the cost of plans.
COLORADO STATE
Centene in the headlines: 9 recent developments

From striking a deal to sell Magellan Specialty Health to allegedly delivering "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youths, here are nine stories about Centene that Becker's has covered since Oct. 31. 1. Centene CEO Sarah London was named among the 118 most influential women...
ILLINOIS STATE
Where 11 payers are exiting markets for 2023

Some payers are exiting markets because of economic challenges, while others have been asked to leave by regulators. Here are 11 market exits taking effect in 2023. ConnectiCare, a subsidiary of EmblemHealth, is exiting the Connecticut small group health insurance market in 2023. The exit affects 20,000 members, according to the Hartford Business Journal.
GEORGIA STATE

