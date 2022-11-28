HAWAII has finished sending out all of its tax refunds, but for those who haven't received them, there may be a problem on the part of the taxpayer. Governor David Ige said in September that state tax refunds were going to be given to taxpayers. Around 600,000 taxpayers in Hawaii were expected to get tax refunds totaling about $294million, per Hawaii News Now.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO