ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Public-health experts agree with protestors that China's zero-COVID strategy must end. Leaders could have used lockdowns to vaccinate older people with Western vaccines, but didn't.

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen,Paola Rosa-Aquino
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD5Ub_0jQZQKfp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iibcs_0jQZQKfp00
Thousands of demonstrators erupt in rare protests against COVID-19 restrictions across China.

AFP/Getty Images

  • Protests are erupting across China over the country's restrictive zero-COVID policies .
  • Public-health experts say the policies are unsustainable, ineffective, and unnecessarily severe.
  • Without vaccination campaigns targeting older adults, China's lockdowns may only delay a catastrophic COVID wave.

Protestors are flooding streets across China — the largest protests since 1989's Tiananmen Square demonstrations — demanding relief from the country's restrictive zero-COVID lockdowns, and public-health experts agree with them.

"There really are no benefits to this type of irrational policy except to feed the naked power lust of the leaders of China," Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told Insider in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fZWS_0jQZQKfp00
A woman delivers food to a residential compound that is under lockdown in Beijing, China.

Thomas Peter/Reuters

China's zero-COVID measures are among the strictest in the world, and include frequent mass testing, closures of businesses and schools, and quarantining entire factories and stores on-site, according to the BBC . Public anger boiled over on Thursday after a fire in the locked-down city of Urumqi killed 10 people, reports The New York Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1188Rd_0jQZQKfp00
People leave flowers and candles in protest over COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, in Hong Kong.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

There is no easy way forward for China, but constant 2020-style lockdowns are not the solution, according to public-health experts, who called the policies unsustainable, ineffective, and irrational. Eradicating COVID-19 is impossible, they say.

"Zero COVID is about elimination rather than mitigation of this virus. It's too late to eliminate. The cat is out of the bag. COVID is here to stay," Maureen Miller, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Columbia University, told Insider via email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmvJ0_0jQZQKfp00
People talk through gaps in a barrier at a sealed residential area, following a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China.

Aly Song/Reuters

In reality, lockdowns are "pause buttons," Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health, told Insider. "They're supposed to buy time to build up immunity in the population through vaccines," she said.

China is buying time and then squandering it, experts say, with the potential for a devastating wave of infections looming on the horizon. In the meantime, people across China have grown tired of restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vwcV_0jQZQKfp00
Protestors and police gather during a protest against China's strict zero COVID measures in Beijing, China.

Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China may be primed for a catastrophic wave

Stringent restrictions had "severely detrimental consequences for China," Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, told Insider via email. The rules kept workers home from their jobs, kids out of school, and limited people's access to medical care for non-COVID conditions. There was also a mental health toll, Gandhi added.

There may be even harsher consequences for China's most vulnerable people — aged 80 years and older — who are not well-vaccinated.

"If you look at the prevalence of vaccinations among the elderly, that it was almost counterproductive, the people you really needed to protect were not getting protected," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said about China on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

In China, 59% of people age 80 and older have received one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Chinese National Health Commission reported by BBC . Roughly half of that age group received two vaccine doses and 20% have gotten two shots plus a booster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474a6d_0jQZQKfp00
A person walks past a poster encouraging older people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Beijing, China.

Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Vaccination rates among 60- to 69-year-olds in China are higher than among the 80 and older set, with 89% having received one dose of the vaccine, and 87% having gotten two doses, according to the National Health Commission data.

In the US, 95% of adults 65 and older have received at least a first vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and 92% are fully vaccinated.

As a result, some experts fear an unchecked wave of Omicron infections could easily rip through China's cities, overwhelm healthcare systems, and cause mass death.

"Even if it is slightly less lethal than earlier waves of the virus, you can just imagine a virus ripping through a densely populated, largely older population in a short period of time. And while we've learned a lot about how to care for COVID, it's impossible to deliver that care when there's just too many people needing it all at once," Nuzzo said.

What's more, research has shown the CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines, which China has been using, are less effective than the mRNA vaccines many Americans received. So it's possible that even China's fully vaccinated residents have lower immunity than those in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiEU7_0jQZQKfp00
Epidemic-prevention workers in protective suits stand outside a residential compound that is under lockdown amid outbreaks of COVID-19 in Beijing, China.

Thomas Peter/Reuters

"On the one hand, the [zero-COVID] policy is clearly heavy-handed, and certainly the Chinese people are reacting to that," Neil Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, told Insider, adding, "But on the other hand, it's not clear that in the immediacy there is a good alternative."

Not everyone agrees that lifting lockdowns would be catastrophic.

"I'm still not so sure whether policy relaxations are going to be immediately followed by mass die off in the country," Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he specializes in China, told Insider.

He argues the incoming COVID wave could bring fewer hospitalizations than some experts fear — low enough for the healthcare system to handle it.

As a result, Huang thinks the zero-COVID lockdowns are completely unwarranted. "If you really don't have that many severe cases, why do you need this?" he said.

Lockdowns buy time, but China hasn't used it to ramp up vaccination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzzdP_0jQZQKfp00
A woman gets tested at a nucleic acid testing site, following a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China.

Aly Song/Reuters

The key to avoiding a potentially catastrophic surge is increasing vaccinations among the most vulnerable.

China could use the time its lockdowns have bought to conduct fresh vaccine campaigns focused on people aged 80 years and older — but it hasn't. The government could also approve and distribute a foreign-made mRNA vaccine — but it still hasn't. Instead of using the Western mRNA vaccines that are already available, China's government is trying to develop its own, according to The Washington Post .

That may be about to change. On Tuesday, Chinese health officials announced a new campaign to boost vaccination rates among those older than 80 years of age, reports The Guardian.

"It's a really vulnerable situation for China to be in," Nuzzo said, adding, "Unless they really use this time to protect the population through vaccination, I just don't understand how this is going to end well."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Aiden Evas
3d ago

Protesters in China are calling for an end to the harsh CCP's draconian limitations on the nation as they engage in unprecedented demonstrations. Meanwhile protesters are being thrashed and beaten by the police.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

756K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy