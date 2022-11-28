Read full article on original website
Reason why Chris Jericho did not appear on the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho was not present for the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. As it turns out, Jericho is currently in Australia for a tour with his band Fozzy. Jericho wrote the following earlier this week via Instagram…. “After a 30 hour travel day,...
What Kenny Omega said to fans after the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and said the following…. “Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.
Tegan Nox returns to WWE during the December 2nd 2022 edition of Smackdown
During the December 2nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan had a physical altercation with Damage CTRL but the numbers game caught up with her. Tegan Nox made her return to WWE by making the save to help out Liv. Tegan and Liv stood tall to end the segment.
What is being said about William Regal’s situation with AEW following Dynamite
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
Backstage news update regarding William Regal reportedly leaving AEW for a WWE return
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. It was initially believed that Regal had signed...
Why Shotzi beating Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series would have been a fun swerve
Tony Kahns Coke Stash Seems Roman wanted to make Sami look strong, where punk had issues putting Roman and other guys over. Details on how Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline got started - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · December 3, 2022. Tony Kahns Coke Stash Maybe if...
Picks for the 2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards – best wrestling superstars and more
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!. Jrbobcat Its almost like the whole company went through a full on management and creative restructure and the new regime has a different vision of what they want the company to be 🤔
What is being said about Aliyah’s status with WWE amidst her absence from television
Aliyah has not wrestled on WWE television since the September 12th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In October, Aliyah wrote that she suffered an elevated first rib and AC sprain. In regards to her status with WWE, Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com reported that Aliyah is no longer injured and since she wasn’t factored into plans for Survivor Series, WWE “didn’t want to ‘feed her’ to someone on television.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed RingsideNews.com’s report by stating that Aliyah “is cleared to return after being put on the sidelines with an injury which led to Shotzi taking her spot on the Smackdown women’s depth charts and going babyface.”
Names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction revealed
During an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, WWE women’s tag team champion Dakota Kai commented on names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction…. “When she [Bayley first mentioned it to me a couple of years…it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox.] Those were...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 2nd 2022 edition
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. There was a huge brawl after....
Vince Russo on WWE: “How is there not one sexy, attractive woman who’s a non-wrestler?”
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the idea of Baron Corbin having a female manager in WWE instead of JBL…. “Here’s what I don’t understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You’ve got a 3-hour show, and you’ve got a 2-hour show on Friday. You got God knows how many wrestlers on the roster. Can I ask you one simple question? How is there not one sexy, attractive woman on the show who’s a non-wrestler? Bro, there’s not one. Why couldn’t that type of person be with Baron Corbin? And maybe she’s a gold digger because, you know, tie anyone all the money. How could there not be one sexy, attractive female in three hours that is not a wrestler? How is that possible?”
Brock Lesnar allegedly tried to join TNA (Impact Wrestling) at one point
During his podcast, Kurt Angle commented on how Brock Lesnar allegedly tried to join TNA (Impact Wrestling) around 2007…. “Okay, Brock calls me. He is not in the WWE. He says, ‘Listen, man. Can you get me in TNA?’ I probably shouldn’t even be saying this now. But you know what? Brock doesn’t care. He said, ‘Hey, what are you making?’ And I said what I was making. He said, ‘If you can get me that, I’ll come.’ I approached TNA, and they said, ‘No, we’re not going to give him that kind of money.’”
Road Dogg comments on being rehired by WWE and his new job with the company
In an interview with The Military News, “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on being rehired by WWE…. “It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.”
Kevin Dunn’s absence from WWE Survivor Series 2022 said to be a “pretty big deal backstage”
It was first reported by RingsideNews.com that Kevin Dunn (WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production) was not present for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE. According to the site, Dunn was absent because “he took a vacation for Thanksgiving week and everyone noticed because Kevin Dunn doesn’t miss major premium live events.”
Former WWE star released during start of the pandemic returning under the Triple H regime
WWE has been bringing back numerous wrestlers that were released from the company since Triple H took creative control. Several names have been rumored for a WWE comeback in recent months and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company. Young was written off television during this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling when he was “stabbed to death” by Cody Deaner.
Kurt Angle comments on a possible scenario where he returns to the ring for one more match
During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Kurt Angle was asked about the possibility of having one more match…. “I don’t think so. I had knee replacements five months ago. I’m good. I think I had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, it’ll probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. If I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me, and I would make sure it’d be a tag match so I wasn’t exposed. It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore, but watch me in my next match.’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person. I’m just saying, I’m not like I used to be and never will be, but you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match.”
Ric Flair says if he wrestled again he would “be a lot better” than during his “Last Match”
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on Ricky Steamboat coming out of retirement…. “When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good. Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things. I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Kevin Owens comments on him and Sami Zayn getting backstage heat together in WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens commented on his ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and their past in WWE…. “We’ve done this for a long time, we’ve really helped each other throughout our careers a lot, but we’ve probably held each other back as well, just because of the constant pairing in people’s minds. Even when we’re not together. I’ll tell you this, back in 2017, in people’s minds, he and I were so one that if he got heat backstage for something, I’d get the heat too. Even if I had nothing to do with it. We got kicked off a Europe tour once, together, for something that…I don’t think either of us had anything to be blamed for, but I was barely involved. It was just, ‘get those guys out of here.’ It wasn’t just, ‘Get one of them. Both of them.’ Literally, that aspect of what I said on Monday stands. It’s just time to be done. He’s thriving. I meant that on Monday too. People are seeing the Sami Zayn that I’ve known was there for 20 years. I don’t know why it took people so long to take notice and get the credit he deserves because he’s been incredible in WWE the whole time, but the last few months have obviously opened people’s eyes and it’s great, but I don’t think it’s optimal for our careers to be parallel anymore.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
Details on how Bray Wyatt’s White Rabbit teases impacted WWE
During an appearance at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit, Stephanie McMahon discussed the impact of the White Rabbit teases leading up to Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE…. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul Levesque, it’s one of the key strengths that he was one of the biggest performers in the history of our business. He understands what it takes to be a successful superstar, one of the most successful. He understands audience connection and how to create content in a way I don’t think many do. When you think about the changes he’s made, the talent he’s brought back, not only bringing back stars, but how he’s doing it.”
