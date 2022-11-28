Read full article on original website
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Editorial: A search for justice in New Haven police case
The arrests of five New Haven police officers over an incident that left a man paralyzed in June demonstrates an important principle, which is that everyone is subject to the law, including those tasked with enforcing it. If police officers are not held to account for their misdeeds, there is no hope for justice for anyone else.
Randy Cox paralyzed in New Haven police custody. Five officers arrested.
The recently released arrest warrant for the five New Haven police officers charged in connection with the injury and paralysis of Richard "Randy" Cox sheds light on what happened. On June 19, police were called to a block party on Lilac Street in New Haven for reports of a man...
Police: West Haven man killed after hitting tractor-trailer in I-95 rest area in Milford
MILFORD — A West Haven man was killed Wednesday morning when his car rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a local rest area on Interstate 95 southbound, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Brian Lambert, 63, was killed in the crash, which occurred in the I-95 southbound rest area...
Letter to the editor: Promote safe streets for all
We write to express our shock and dismay at the recent accident on Leetes Island Road in Guilford caused by a car hitting and hospitalizing experienced bicyclist John Bysewiecz. A similarly serious accident occurred several years ago where Route 146 meets Route 1 In Guilford. These accounts might not have...
Opinion: 50 years of growth at Fairfield U. come with a cost
My alma mater Fairfield University was recently featured on the front pages of the sports section of the local newspaper and the business section of the New York Times . The local story about the women’s basketball team opening the school’s new arena with a victory was notable because the newspaper covers UConn athletics extensively while giving short shrift to local schools like Fairfield, Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport.
Woog's World: Westport is in the middle of a restaurant resurgence
Ordinarily, the opening of a Mexican restaurant would not be noteworthy. But when Mexicue served its first tacos, burritos and margaritas last month, it marked an important moment in Westport’s dining saga. Along with Nomade – this summer’s new sensation, in the former Tavern on Main – it reaffirmed...
Longtime CT educator named Woodbridge schools superintendent
WOODBRIDGE — A longtime Connecticut educator and administrator will be the new superintendent of the town's schools, capping a roughly four-month search for a permanent leader. Vonda J. Tencza was unanimously appointed to the post by the Board of Education in November. Tencza said she would approach the position...
Gwyneth Paltrow stops by Sally's Apizza in New Haven
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Wooster Street during a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted a photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said Paltrow visited the iconic pizzeria Tuesday afternoon and shared a pizza with friends.
Norwalk library director (opinion): My back pages of appreciation for libraries
I am grateful for Charles M. Blow’s New York Times column, “Thankful for Libraries,” published Nov. 23. Our experiences are different, but our gratitude is the same. His article had me set aside time to look at not only my gratefulness of being a library director, but also to go down my own library memory lane of appreciation.
Opinion: The case for neutrality on Yale union talks
On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, Yale University Provost Scott Strobel addressed an email to the university community titled “Graduate Student Unionization Effort.” In that communication, Strobel signaled that the university administration would honor UNITE HERE Local 33’s petition for a representation election, which leaders and members had delivered to the National Labor Review Board earlier that week. The university’s decision to follow the law in respect to the petition is a welcome one and shows how powerful the collective solidarity displayed by graduate workers and their allies in New Haven and across the university has been in recent weeks. We look forward to the election this week.
