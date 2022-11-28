Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Barbara Independent
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience
The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky. Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered...
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive
Santa Barbara County hosts a sleeping bag drive for homeless individuals in the community from now until Dec 12. The post Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
smhsbreeze.com
Looking Back at AVID 2023 and Serve Santa Maria
On August 20th, the AVID class of 2023 set out to attend the project at Miller Elementary School by Serve Santa Maria. The project involved painting the U.S. map around the playgrounds with around 25-35 people needed. Shirts were provided. Apparently, there were more people than expected. Mrs. Springer, one...
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Owl Boxes Installed in Select Parks
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department recently installed owl boxes in multiple parks ahead of owl nesting season. The chosen parks, Mission Historical Park, MacKenzie Park, and La Mesa Park, were selected based on their proximity to open areas for the birds to forage and hunt, and their distance from roads and potential for human disturbance. Each owl box has been mounted to a tree to mimic the birds' natural nesting environment and provide shade during the hottest part of the day.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Noozhawk
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022
I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022
In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
