ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates

When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience

The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky. Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
smhsbreeze.com

Looking Back at AVID 2023 and Serve Santa Maria

On August 20th, the AVID class of 2023 set out to attend the project at Miller Elementary School by Serve Santa Maria. The project involved painting the U.S. map around the playgrounds with around 25-35 people needed. Shirts were provided. Apparently, there were more people than expected. Mrs. Springer, one...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc

So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Owl Boxes Installed in Select Parks

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department recently installed owl boxes in multiple parks ahead of owl nesting season. The chosen parks, Mission Historical Park, MacKenzie Park, and La Mesa Park, were selected based on their proximity to open areas for the birds to forage and hunt, and their distance from roads and potential for human disturbance. Each owl box has been mounted to a tree to mimic the birds' natural nesting environment and provide shade during the hottest part of the day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022

I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022

In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy