Read full article on original website
The Texas Guest
3d ago
Tis the season. And Brownsville police, sadly is no longer the capable department of the 1990sand 2000s. They are non-existent on the streets, invisible, unavailable and pretty much useless. They couldn’t investigate their way out of a paper bag.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw39.com
Assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After officers responded to an assault call that led to a man’s arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at an apartment. Edgar Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records....
KRGV
Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified
Authorities identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pharr on Thanksgiving. Records show Gilberto Delgado, 54, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Preliminary autopsy results show Delgado had been drinking. Two teens turned themselves into police two days...
Stolen vehicle leads to car chase across McAllen and Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase across McAllen and Mission Wednesday evening. Ramon Cortez, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from […]
KRGV
Man accused of leaving narcotics inside vehicle outside hotel parking lot, Pharr police say
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of leaving narcotics inside a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to the department. On Nov. 19, Pharr police were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding found narcotics, recovered cocaine, and a GMC pickup truck.
KRGV
Trio charged in connection with auto theft ring
McAllen police arrested three Houston-area men on auto theft charges, according to a news release. The three men are accused of stealing three cars on Nov. 9 and 10 in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Jorge Rodriguez, 43, was arrested Nov. 9 and was...
kurv.com
Fire Investigators Hope To Make Arrests Soon In Brownsville Club Fire
Brownsville fire investigators say they think they know who set a popular Brownsville nightclub on fire last month and hope to secure arrest warrants soon. Investigators have been poring over security camera video that shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar, pouring a flammable liquid, and lighting it.
KRGV
Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman
Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set. Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera. Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Suspect leads multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in the vehicle he’s accused of stealing, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in rural McAllen on...
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
kurv.com
Internal Investigation Underway Following Brownsville Jail Death
Brownsville police are conducting an internal investigation following the death of a man inside a police jail cell. A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Police internal affairs officers are investigating to determine if Hernandez was being properly monitored after he was booked into the jail...
PD: Man accused of punching mother and her baby in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother. Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police […]
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight
Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving. Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video. One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477. Police...
Pharr PD searches for man with active drug-related warrants
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with narcotics found at a hotel in Pharr. Rolando Ulises Martinez, 35, has six active warrants relating to possession of drugs and delivery of controlled substances, according to police. He is described as a 185 pound, 5-feet-10-inch tall man, according to police. […]
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated. […]
Police: Alleged shoplifter arrested on Black Friday, 2nd suspect awaits arraignment
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested and accused of shoplifting on Black Friday as another suspect awaits his arraignment in connection to the case, Harlingen police said Monday. Clarissa Garcia, 42, of San Benito, is charged with eight counts of theft of property of $2,500 or more — and one charge of […]
Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
Valley experts explain why domestic abuse victims stay
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say victims of domestic abuse in the Rio Grande Valley are often hesitant to press charges or leave their abusive relationships. Mission Police Department spokesman Arturo Flores said that as an investigator he saw many cases where victims drop the charges on their abusers because the abuser is the main […]
KRGV
Investigation into death of man found unresponsive in Brownsville jail cell continues
An internal affairs investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Brownsville jail, police said. “We believe that we did everything that we could,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. “We did all our follows, we did all our checks to and everything to make sure that he was safe in his cell.”
BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
Comments / 2