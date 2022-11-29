ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People

By Brian Galindo
 5 days ago

I think we can all name a movie or two we were really enjoying until it got to the ending, and the whole thing basically goes to shit. And a few years ago, Reddit user minecraftplayer48 was curious about just that when they asked : "What movie ending ruined the whole movie for you?"

Of course, people had lots of movies they thought just didn't land the ending, and the thread went viral with over 20K comments. Here are some of the top and best comments:

🚨 Also reminder: There will be spoilers ahead. 🚨

1. " Yesterday . The concept had enormous potential. It was just so unique. What if only one person knew about the Beatles? The movie was fun and suspenseful. And then, it just fell flat when he confessed to essentially doing nothing wrong. Just felt anti-climactic."

GoX14

Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

2. " Hancock . Loved the premise, and seeing Hancock start as this sarcastic, alcoholic, and bitter hero who's hated by everyone turn into an actual hero that people look up to and respect is touching. The PR angle for a superhero movie was interesting and unique. But then, all of that is ruined by the lovers' twist, and all of act one and two pretty much is thrown out."

"I'm fine with either the superhero PR angle or the tragic lovers angle, but they're way too different, and the latter is introduced too suddenly. Hancock really feels like two separate movies stitched together.

Whenever I watch it now, I just turn it off after Hancock stops the bank robbers. Perfect ending for that movie."

thwipsandquips

Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. " Justice League . Fucking Superman gets resurrected and immediately beats the shit out of Steppenwolf. The conflict was just gone; the heroes had no difficulty after he came in."

LordKingThing

Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

4. "The very last moment of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald . Hey, let's upheave tons of established lore in the last 30 seconds! What the fuck was that?!"

silvermoonchan

Warner Bros./ /Courtesy Everett Collection

5. " Law Abiding Citizen . Damn Jamie Foxx and his ego; also, Gerard Butler deserved his revenge."

Perthhurts

Overture Films / Overture Films / courtesy Everett Collection

6. " City of Angels — the one where Nic Cage is an angel and he falls in love with Meg Ryan's character. He becomes human for her, then she dies?? WTF?!?!?! I almost threw my TV outta the window; I was so upset."

81waffle

Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

7. " It Chapter Two . What the fuck was that ending? They really just bullied Pennywise until he turned into a deflated ballsack pancake and then faded away. That's such a disservice to the novel."

Jogsaw

Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

8. "The ending of Pay It Forward when that idiot kid stabbed Haley Joel Osment."

wanderingwonderer25

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

9. " Signs . You're telling me that this alien species that is vulnerable to water was trying to invade a planet that is 70% water?"

-eDgAR-

Buena Vista / courtesy Everett Collection

10. " Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . Big bloody spaceship just coming out the ground like that. That whole film was a farce actually."

chrisl182

Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally...

11. "I gotta go with the flying car ending in Grease ."

server_busy

Paramount Pictures

You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit .

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

Peacock & BuzzFeed

