‘Winter Wonderland’ returns to Cape May, NJ this holiday season
CAPE MAY — The 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in Cape May returns this year to Congress Hall filled with beloved favorites that will be sure to delight everyone of all ages and put people in the true holiday spirit. From now until January 1, 2023, enjoy shopping, classic carousel...
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Photos from 5 West Pub's post
5 West will host dinner with Santa Thursday 12/15. We will have seatings at 4:30 6 and 7:30. This event always sells out so don't miss it🎅🎅🎅.
Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America
A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA." Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!
Jersey Shore town could get boutique Icona hotel with $6.5M bank property deal
Luxury resort brand Icona, which has been expanding rapidly along the Jersey Shore, could develop a boutique hotel in Ocean City with a pending $6.5 million deal to buy a historic former bank building in the heart of the downtown shopping area. The owner of the seven-story building at 801...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
Ventnor gears up for a weekend of holiday festivities
VENTNOR – The city will be buzzing with activity this coming weekend in preparation of a joyous holiday season. The city will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Sacramento Avenue side of City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave. The event includes comments from local public officials, light refreshments provided by the Ventnor City Fire Department, and a visit from the man of the hour, Santa Claus. Bring your camera to take pictures of the children providing Santa with their holiday wish list.
Family Brings Inspirational Holiday Tree Back to Sea Isle’s Beach
Members of the Giordano family each had their hands full as they headed out to the 44th Street beach. Vincenzo, 6, dragged a big rake through the sand, his 7-year-old brother, Giovanni, carted a shovel, and their 9-year-old sister, Gracelynn, had a plastic bucket. Their mom, Shannon, carried a sledgehammer...
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover
Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
On a Roll … at McGettigan’s 19th Hole
If you have ever had the buffalo wings or tails at Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings in Smithville Village, you know they are something special. So when Costello’s owner Tim Cusumano purchased McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway a few years back, it was only natural that he include those famous wings and tails on the menu.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
Atlantic City Area: Things That Seemed Like Good Ideas; But, Weren’t
We had a recent on-air discussion about things that we’ve all done that at the time that we thought were a good idea … only to discover over time, that it wasn’t a such a good idea after all. We asked our listeners and readers to submit...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
