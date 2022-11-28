Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
6 Best Date Night Ideas in Cape May NJ
Whether you have known your sweetheart since grade school, or just starting a relationship, sometimes getting out and doing something different is the perfect way to spark new conversations and remind us why we are together. To help start your planning process, here are the 6 best date night ideas in Cape May, NJ.
‘Winter Wonderland’ Returns to Cape May, NJ, This Holiday Season
CAPE MAY — The 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in Cape May returns this year to Congress Hall filled with beloved favorites that will be sure to delight everyone of all ages and put people in the true holiday spirit. From now until January 1, 2023, enjoy shopping, classic carousel...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from 5 West Pub's post
5 West will host dinner with Santa Thursday 12/15. We will have seatings at 4:30 6 and 7:30. This event always sells out so don’t miss it🎅🎅🎅. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 Pop Up Holiday Bars to Check out in Atlantic City
If Christmas is your thing, this will surely put some extra jingle in your Kringle! There are a slew of holiday-themed pop-up bars popping up around the Atlantic City casinos, with each of them giving you the perfect opportunity to rock around the Christmas tree (or at the least, indulge in some holiday-themed libations). Grab your friends and get ready to sleigh all day — here are five pop-up holiday bars you need to check out this holiday season.
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Jersey Shore town could get boutique Icona hotel with $6.5M bank property deal
Luxury resort brand Icona, which has been expanding rapidly along the Jersey Shore, could develop a boutique hotel in Ocean City with a pending $6.5 million deal to buy a historic former bank building in the heart of the downtown shopping area. The owner of the seven-story building at 801...
seaislenews.com
Family Brings Inspirational Holiday Tree Back to Sea Isle’s Beach
Members of the Giordano family each had their hands full as they headed out to the 44th Street beach. Vincenzo, 6, dragged a big rake through the sand, his 7-year-old brother, Giovanni, carted a shovel, and their 9-year-old sister, Gracelynn, had a plastic bucket. Their mom, Shannon, carried a sledgehammer...
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at McGettigan’s 19th Hole
If you have ever had the buffalo wings or tails at Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings in Smithville Village, you know they are something special. So when Costello’s owner Tim Cusumano purchased McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway a few years back, it was only natural that he include those famous wings and tails on the menu.
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover
Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s Shark Fishing Ban Getting the Hook
Sea Isle City is ending its short-lived ban on shark fishing. But there’s a catch. To avoid possible conflicts with swimming or surfing off the beaches, there will be restrictions placed on shark fishing during the busy summer tourism season from May 15 to Sept. 15, City Solicitor Paul Baldini said.
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
NJ town fighting desperately to block a huge new warehouse
Residents in one South Jersey town are banding together to fight a plan to site a giant warehouse in their community. Russo Development is seeking approval to construct a 2 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in Mullica Hill, near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Comments / 0