LSU's history in SEC Championship Game

When No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) squares off against No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) in the SEC Championship Game Saturday, the Tigers will be searching for their 13th conference title. The Bulldogs are a common foe, as this marks the fifth time the two programs have met for the championship, with LSU owning a 3-1 advantage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
How LSU and Georgia match up on stat sheet

LSU has not knocked off a No. 1-ranked team since 1997 when the Tigers beat Florida in Tiger Stadium, 28-21. The 14th-ranked Tigers (9-3, 6-2) can end that drought Saturday with a victory over Georgia (12-0, 8-0). The Bulldogs can end a drought of their own, as they have not...
ATHENS, GA
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Analysis of loss to Michigan and what comes next

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen again appeared on Ohio State Buckeyes Live this week. This is a weekly one-hour webcast devoted to Ohio State football. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle to share thoughts on Ohio State's regular season-ending loss to Michigan. They also discussed what is next for the program in the short and long term.
COLUMBUS, OH
Promising '25 QB Wyatt Becker breaks down recent visits to Oregon and TCU

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has been active on the travel circuit and was able to check out Oregon and TCU earlier this month. Becker is among the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks in the ’25 class. He’s a player we’ve been watching since before he even stepped foot on a high school campus and he did some really good things this past season.
EUGENE, OR
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TCU OL Steve Avila talks Frogs' 12-0 season, upcoming Big 12 Championship

TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila has played a ton of football in his career for the Frogs. A fifth-year senior, Avila is a big reason why the Frogs are 12-0 on the season and playing for a Big 12 Championship on Saturday against Kansas State. The Frogs won the previous meeting earlier this season, climbing back from a 28-10 deficit to defeat the Wildcats, 38-28. It was the Frogs' largest comeback of the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC Football Game 13: Quick (Second) Look at the Utah Utes

Record: 9-3 (7-2) Last Game: 63-21 win over Colorado. Last Meeting: 43-42 Utah (Oct. 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, UT) - USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans have been hoping for, a chance to avenge the 43-42 last-minute loss to the Utes in the seventh game of the season in Salt Lake City, still the only blemish on USC's record. Utah has dropped just one more game after the USC win, a 20-17 loss to Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
