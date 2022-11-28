Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Related
247Sports
Podcast of Champions – Pac-12 Championship preview for the USC Trojans vs. the Utah Utes
In this episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio previewing the Pac-12 Championship between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. These two squads faced off back on October 15 with Kyle Whittingham's Utes edging out Lincoln Riley's Trojans 43-42 on a two-point conversion with under a minute to play in the game.
247Sports
LSU's history in SEC Championship Game
When No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) squares off against No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) in the SEC Championship Game Saturday, the Tigers will be searching for their 13th conference title. The Bulldogs are a common foe, as this marks the fifth time the two programs have met for the championship, with LSU owning a 3-1 advantage.
247Sports
Pac-12 Championship: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 3 USC
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for the Pac-12 Championship between No. 11 Utah and No. 3 USC.
Updated scouting report on Clemson defensive line commit Vic Burley
Clemson boasts one of the nation's best defensive line hauls at this point in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Warner Robins (Ga.) standout Vic Burley represents a major piece of that puzzle. No. 18 overall in the Top247, Burley stands at No. 2 nationally among senior defensive linemen and No. 2...
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
How LSU and Georgia match up on stat sheet
LSU has not knocked off a No. 1-ranked team since 1997 when the Tigers beat Florida in Tiger Stadium, 28-21. The 14th-ranked Tigers (9-3, 6-2) can end that drought Saturday with a victory over Georgia (12-0, 8-0). The Bulldogs can end a drought of their own, as they have not...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Analysis of loss to Michigan and what comes next
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen again appeared on Ohio State Buckeyes Live this week. This is a weekly one-hour webcast devoted to Ohio State football. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle to share thoughts on Ohio State's regular season-ending loss to Michigan. They also discussed what is next for the program in the short and long term.
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
Promising '25 QB Wyatt Becker breaks down recent visits to Oregon and TCU
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has been active on the travel circuit and was able to check out Oregon and TCU earlier this month. Becker is among the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks in the ’25 class. He’s a player we’ve been watching since before he even stepped foot on a high school campus and he did some really good things this past season.
Next Level: ACC Championship, NIL and Portal Talk with David Hale
In this episode of Inside Carolina’s Next Level YouTube show, Tommy Ashley and Greg Barnes are joined by ESPN college football writer David Hale to discuss Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, Mack Brown’s program, and name, image and likeness. In a wide-ranging conversation, Hale begins and ends the...
247Sports
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
247Sports
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
247Sports
TCU OL Steve Avila talks Frogs' 12-0 season, upcoming Big 12 Championship
TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila has played a ton of football in his career for the Frogs. A fifth-year senior, Avila is a big reason why the Frogs are 12-0 on the season and playing for a Big 12 Championship on Saturday against Kansas State. The Frogs won the previous meeting earlier this season, climbing back from a 28-10 deficit to defeat the Wildcats, 38-28. It was the Frogs' largest comeback of the season.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
247Sports
USC Football Game 13: Quick (Second) Look at the Utah Utes
Record: 9-3 (7-2) Last Game: 63-21 win over Colorado. Last Meeting: 43-42 Utah (Oct. 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, UT) - USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans have been hoping for, a chance to avenge the 43-42 last-minute loss to the Utes in the seventh game of the season in Salt Lake City, still the only blemish on USC's record. Utah has dropped just one more game after the USC win, a 20-17 loss to Oregon.
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0