‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
Adam Sandler finally kills ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ rumors while addressing MCU future
Despite the countless Marvel Studios productions to be released over the past 14 years, there are still a handful of major Hollywood names that have so far escaped the MCU‘s gravitational pull. And one of those is Adam Sandler. The odds are that the acclaimed actor/comedian will wind up hanging with the Avengers one day, though, despite his recent comments on the possibility — in which he finally debunks a long-held rumor.
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer
The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ concept art reveals a new look at gods and demons
For years industry, insiders confidently said the Snyder Cut would never happen. They argued that the footage didn’t exist, that completing it would be too expensive, and that Warner Bros. management had forever parted ways with Zack Snyder. That didn’t stop the passionate movement from campaigning for its release, with their efforts eventually bearing fruit in 2021 when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ introduces first canonically transgender character to cinematic universe
Being the seventh movie in a massive franchise is already a major milestone, but Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have done something even more momentous. The newest trailer for the film shows it will not only introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, but quite possibly the first-ever transgender character in the Transformers cinematic universe.
Warner Bros. edges one step closer to confirming the inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ TV show fans are dreading
At this stage of our lives, we can all admit that a Harry Potter TV series is happening sooner rather than later. In fact, the only real burning question that nobody really wants answered is what form it could take. It’s been little over a decade since the eight-film movie...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’
So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change
Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
An unfortunately-timed action epic that lost over $100 million saves the day a little too late on streaming
Timing is everything in virtually all aspects of life, and in the case of Roland Emmerich’s White House Down, the worst thing that could have happened to the blockbuster action extravaganza was the fact it released three months after Antoine Fuqua’s Olympus Has Fallen. You wait all your...
The hierarchy of power craters at the box office as ‘Black Adam’ sets an unwanted DCU record
A fairly straightforward question that’s opened a huge can of worms is a fairly simple one in theory; is Black Adam a hit?. Dwayne Johnson’s long-gestating DCU debut is closing in on $400 million at the box office, which isn’t anywhere near a disaster, but the profit margins are hardly robust when you consider the rumored $200 million production budget – plus the associated marketing and distribution costs.
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire
It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.
James Gunn instantly shuts down a racist troll’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ criticisms
It’s been an excellent week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with the comic book saga’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits dominating the headlines through their Disney Plus Holiday Special and the long-awaited first look at next summer’s Vol. 3.
Actors who have played the iconic Thing T. Thing in ‘Addams Family’ and ‘Wednesday’
The Addams Family is one of television’s most beloved fictional families, with viewers finding a piece of themselves in the eccentric family with a penchant for the macabre. While the individuals in the family are all mysterious, none more so than the curious Thing T. Thing – otherwise known as Thing – created in the imagination of cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938.
