Auburn, AL

Scarlet Nation

Pearl: Freeze ‘a great fit’

AUBURN | Could it be a start of a beautiful friendship?. Bruce Pearl was there for Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference Tuesday. He spoke to him again Wednesday night. The head coaches of Auburn’s two most high-profile sports are quickly building a strong relationship. “I just think that...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Freeze 'anxious' to begin work with Ashford

AUBURN | Sitting on the left side of the room where Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new football coach, Robby Ashford was smiling and shaking hands with everyone around him. While we will never know what was going through the quarterback's mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a coach who could turn him into a star.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty

Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA

