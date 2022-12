This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. What a difference a year makes. Just 12 months ago, with the price of bitcoin hovering around $57,000, it seemed that Art Basel Miami Beach was in fact a crypto celebration with an art fair on the side. At the time, the NFT craze was in full swing, and the medium's many proponents were bent on establishing it as on a par with such traditional art forms as painting and sculpture. In tandem with the City of Miami's all-out push to become a crypto capital, Art Basel Miami Beach had become a ripe venue for digital art patrons and crypto companies to stake their claim as forerunners of a new establishment.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO