Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
The Easiest Way for Arkansas to Salvage Its Disappointing Football Season
Just when most Arkansas football fans thought the program had turned the corner on its decades-long quest to become a true perennial SEC power with a solid coaching staff, no off-the-field situations and what seemed like team unity for two full seasons, it all still found a way to come to a screeching halt this year.
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
Latest progress report on Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.
Arkansas freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. made his debut on Monday, and the ultra-talented guard continues to ramp up his activity levels as the No. 11 Razorbacks (6-1) find themselves getting dangerously close to full strength for the first time this season. Smith's return to the hardwood was abbreviated in...
bestofarkansassports.com
Whether He’s Really as Good as Advanced Stats Say, Davonte Davis’ Impact is Unmistakable
FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte Davis has rejoined the Arkansas basketball team after a one-game absence, the UA announced Wednesday. It was originally announced that the junior guard was “taking some time away from basketball” about an hour before the Razorbacks played Troy on Monday. No further details were...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Arkansas’ Most Desirable Potential Foes in New ACC/SEC Challenge
When the Arkansas basketball team takes on Baylor in late January this season, it will mark the end of an era. ESPN announced Monday that this will be the final year of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which began in the 2013-14 season. The Razorbacks will have participated in the last nine years of the event.
For Hogs’ Lunatic Fringe, Fun with Freeze, Kiffin is Nutt’s Fault
Former Razorback coach causes every other problem everywhere to some folks.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs fully loaded (finally) in backcourt, foreshadowing elite guard corps
LITTLE ROCK — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not fully loaded in the backcourt through their first seven games of 2022-23, but that day has finally come and it seems likely to shape up as as an elite group while representing the best corps of guards in Head Hog Eric Musselman’s four seasons at the helm.
While Others Can Have Moral Posturing, Hugh Freeze Can Coach
Media experts love all the pushback talk, but giving a second chance could equal wins
hogville.net
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
Chris Wood steps down as Springdale Har-Ber football coach
By Kyle Sutherland SPRINGDALE - For the first time in its 17-year history, Har-Ber is looking for a new head football coach. In an email sent to Springdale District staff, Chris Wood announced he had stepped down as the Wildcats head football coach and has taken an administrative ...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Early voting for Arkansas runoff elections begins Nov. 29
Early voting for all Arkansas runoff elections begins tomorrow. There are 11 races going to a runoff across Benton and Washington Counties.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million
New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
Two intersections in Fayetteville now all-way stops
The intersection of S. Sang Ave. and W. Stone St. as well as the intersection of E. Dickson St. and Fletcher Ave. in Fayetteville are now all-way stops as of Nov. 30, according to a press release from the city of Fayetteville.
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
kuaf.com
After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
