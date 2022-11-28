ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

The Easiest Way for Arkansas to Salvage Its Disappointing Football Season

Just when most Arkansas football fans thought the program had turned the corner on its decades-long quest to become a true perennial SEC power with a solid coaching staff, no off-the-field situations and what seemed like team unity for two full seasons, it all still found a way to come to a screeching halt this year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Latest progress report on Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.

Arkansas freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. made his debut on Monday, and the ultra-talented guard continues to ramp up his activity levels as the No. 11 Razorbacks (6-1) find themselves getting dangerously close to full strength for the first time this season. Smith's return to the hardwood was abbreviated in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million

New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

