Essence
This Couple Was Recognized By President Obama For Their Community Impact Work–Here Are Their Tips For Securing Funding For Your Mission Project
John & Pamela Gregory have launched a myriad of organizations aimed at empowering Black Americans, and they're sharing their success tips. 30 years ago, John & Pamela Gregory had $0 in funding when they set out to found an organization aimed at the advancement of underserved Black Americans. Today, they have raised millions in funding, assisted thousands in obtaining employment along with other sustaining resources typically unavailable in their communities.
Nottawa school earns MI HEARTSafe School award
NOTTAWA — Nottawa Community School has been named a recipient of the MI HEARTSafe School Award. Earning your HEARTSafe designation recognizes efforts to prevent sudden cardiac death by preparing for a cardiac emergency, said Nottawa superintendent/principal Jerome Wolff. ...
myscience.org
Thijs Defraeye appointed Special Professor at University of Wageningen
Empa researcher Thijs Defraeye has been appointed Special Professor Data and Simulations for Self-care Postharvest Fresh-food Supply Chains at the University of Wageningen’s group of Food, Quality and Design. Defraeye sets out to understand where and when exactly postharvest quality loss occurs for each single fruit or vegetable, in each of the hundreds of shipments in a supply chain.
Mentimeter Announces New Online Inclusive Teaching Course: Strategies for Engaging All Students
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Mentimeter, an audience engagement platform, today announced the launch of a new, free online course, “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Engaging All Students.” The new course aims to arm university-level educators with strategies for furthering inclusivity and belonging in the classroom and to help develop the necessary skills to create an engaged, positive, and safe learning environment for all students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005081/en/ New Inclusive Teaching course from Mentimeter helps promote sense of belonging, leading to better educational outcomes in higher education. (Graphic: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Expanding Practical Education With Brightfield Imaging-Enabled Flow Cytometry
Insights and Expanding Practical Education in a Core Facility With Brightfield Imaging-Enabled Flow Cytometry. Flow cytometry (FC) core facilities and shared resource laboratories typically educate and train researchers to ensure that individuals of all levels can quickly comprehend basic principles of the FC method. Those who are new to the world of conventional FC often do not find the interpretation of FC to be intuitive and frequently struggle to find appropriate gain or voltage settings for light scatter parameters. Even some seasoned cytometrists can encounter difficulties.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the MIT Sloan MBA Class of 2024
Welcome to another edition of Real Humans: MBA Students in which we get to know some new business school students and their journeys through admissions. This time, candidates of the MIT Sloan Class of 2024 share their stories and advice. A total of 408 students joined the MIT Sloan Class...
