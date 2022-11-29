Monday's Scores

The high school hockey season is now fully under way — with several post-Thanksgiving tournaments taking place last weekend — and Findlay emerged with an impressive start. In the first Jamie Ruffner Memorial Tournament at Bowling Green State University’s Slater Family Ice Arena, Findlay went 4-0 to win the event. The Trojans are off to a 6-0-0 start to the season. Findlay coach Ben Patey said his team got timely scoring, great goaltending, was well prepared, and also had some luck. “We had more jump than the other teams, especially in the third period,” Patey said. “This offseason, we really focused on improving our conditioning, and this weekend was evident it’s paying off.”

