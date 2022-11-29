ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 62, Ravenna SE 40

Akr. Hoban 75, Akron Garfield 24

Batavia 46, Bethel-Tate 34

Beavercreek 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 36

Bellaire 49, Martins Ferry 47

Bellbrook 74, Eaton 32

Bellefontaine 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 24

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32

Bishop Fenwick 61, Cin. McNicholas 27

Bristol 52, Conneaut 40

Brookfield 51, Atwater Waterloo 41

Brunswick 53, Bay Village Bay 20

Bucyrus 57, Morral Ridgedale 27

Burton Berkshire 46, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 69, Rayland Buckeye 56

Carrollton 54, Dover 38

Cin. Country Day 57, Hamilton Badin 52

Cin. Mariemont 49, New Richmond 12

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 63, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39

Cin. Walnut Hills 49, Milford 44

Circleville 52, W. Jefferson 41

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49

Collins Western Reserve 38, Cols. Wellington 32, OT

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33, Circleville Logan Elm 30

Columbiana 50, Lowellville 30

Columbiana Crestview 49, New Middletown Spring. 46

Cortland Maplewood 28, McDonald 25

Cory-Rawson 49, Miller City 37

Day. Oakwood 76, Day. Northridge 45

Defiance Tinora 56, W. Unity Hilltop 46

Delta 48, Millbury Lake 40

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 43

Fairview 48, Sheffield Brookside 32

Fremont Ross 50, Notre Dame Academy 47

Fremont, Ind. 49, Edon 31

Garfield Hts. 46, Oberlin 27

Germantown Valley View 60, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

Girard 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29

Greenville 55, Lewistown Indian Lake 50

Harrison 54, Cin. Colerain 37

Ironton Rock Hill 63, Gallipolis Gallia 25

Jackson 46, Hillsboro 29

Kettering Fairmont 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56

Legacy Christian 48, Riverside Stebbins 36

Lima Bath 65, Paulding 9

Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Ravenna 36

Loudonville 40, Medina Buckeye 39

Lyndhurst Brush 58, Bedford 6

Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Malvern 44

Marietta 55, Nelsonville-York 54

McComb 38, Lima Perry 22

Miamisburg 54, W. Carrollton 53

Middletown 66, Monroe 52

Milton-Union 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8

Mineral Ridge 43, E. Palestine 37

Mowrystown Whiteoak 45, Peebles 40

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 24

Newton Falls 56, Heartland Christian 35

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Milan Edison 38

Poland Seminary 60, Austintown Fitch 52

Port Clinton 62, Vermilion 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Portsmouth Clay 5

Portsmouth W. 59, Beaver Eastern 19

Proctorville Fairland 52, Ironton 10

Reedsville Eastern 49, Caldwell 16

Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Lorain Clearview 36

STVM 64, Dalton 32

Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 43

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 17

St. Clairsville 61, Cambridge 29

Tol. St. Ursula 52, Oregon Clay 39

Tol. Whitmer 43, Findlay 27

Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ft. Recovery 33

Vandalia Butler 62, Clayton Northmont 27

Warren Champion 54, Niles McKinley 40

Warren Harding 58, Akr. Firestone 32

Warren Howland 44, Youngs. Ursuline 37

Warren JFK 55, Kinsman Badger 54

Waverly 61, McDermott Scioto NW 23

Westerville S. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 20

Wheelersburg 50, S. Webster 38

Williamsburg 58, Blanchester 49

Wilmington 36, Washington C.H. 26

Wintersville Indian Creek 58, New Philadelphia 51

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, Shadyside 29

Youngs. Boardman 44, Canfield S. Range 20

Youngs. East 42, Youngs. Liberty 40

Youngs. Mooney 44, Hubbard 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Campbell Memorial vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

