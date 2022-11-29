Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 62, Ravenna SE 40
Akr. Hoban 75, Akron Garfield 24
Batavia 46, Bethel-Tate 34
Beavercreek 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 36
Bellaire 49, Martins Ferry 47
Bellbrook 74, Eaton 32
Bellefontaine 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 24
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 32
Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
Bishop Fenwick 61, Cin. McNicholas 27
Bristol 52, Conneaut 40
Brookfield 51, Atwater Waterloo 41
Brunswick 53, Bay Village Bay 20
Bucyrus 57, Morral Ridgedale 27
Burton Berkshire 46, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 69, Rayland Buckeye 56
Carrollton 54, Dover 38
Cin. Country Day 57, Hamilton Badin 52
Cin. Mariemont 49, New Richmond 12
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 63, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39
Cin. Walnut Hills 49, Milford 44
Circleville 52, W. Jefferson 41
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49
Collins Western Reserve 38, Cols. Wellington 32, OT
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33, Circleville Logan Elm 30
Columbiana 50, Lowellville 30
Columbiana Crestview 49, New Middletown Spring. 46
Cortland Maplewood 28, McDonald 25
Cory-Rawson 49, Miller City 37
Day. Oakwood 76, Day. Northridge 45
Defiance Tinora 56, W. Unity Hilltop 46
Delta 48, Millbury Lake 40
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 43
Fairview 48, Sheffield Brookside 32
Fremont Ross 50, Notre Dame Academy 47
Fremont, Ind. 49, Edon 31
Garfield Hts. 46, Oberlin 27
Germantown Valley View 60, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
Girard 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29
Greenville 55, Lewistown Indian Lake 50
Harrison 54, Cin. Colerain 37
Ironton Rock Hill 63, Gallipolis Gallia 25
Jackson 46, Hillsboro 29
Kettering Fairmont 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56
Legacy Christian 48, Riverside Stebbins 36
Lima Bath 65, Paulding 9
Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Ravenna 36
Loudonville 40, Medina Buckeye 39
Lyndhurst Brush 58, Bedford 6
Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Malvern 44
Marietta 55, Nelsonville-York 54
McComb 38, Lima Perry 22
Miamisburg 54, W. Carrollton 53
Middletown 66, Monroe 52
Milton-Union 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8
Mineral Ridge 43, E. Palestine 37
Mowrystown Whiteoak 45, Peebles 40
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 24
Newton Falls 56, Heartland Christian 35
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Milan Edison 38
Poland Seminary 60, Austintown Fitch 52
Port Clinton 62, Vermilion 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Portsmouth Clay 5
Portsmouth W. 59, Beaver Eastern 19
Proctorville Fairland 52, Ironton 10
Reedsville Eastern 49, Caldwell 16
Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Lorain Clearview 36
STVM 64, Dalton 32
Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 43
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 17
St. Clairsville 61, Cambridge 29
Tol. St. Ursula 52, Oregon Clay 39
Tol. Whitmer 43, Findlay 27
Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ft. Recovery 33
Vandalia Butler 62, Clayton Northmont 27
Warren Champion 54, Niles McKinley 40
Warren Harding 58, Akr. Firestone 32
Warren Howland 44, Youngs. Ursuline 37
Warren JFK 55, Kinsman Badger 54
Waverly 61, McDermott Scioto NW 23
Westerville S. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 20
Wheelersburg 50, S. Webster 38
Williamsburg 58, Blanchester 49
Wilmington 36, Washington C.H. 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 58, New Philadelphia 51
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, Shadyside 29
Youngs. Boardman 44, Canfield S. Range 20
Youngs. East 42, Youngs. Liberty 40
Youngs. Mooney 44, Hubbard 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Campbell Memorial vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
