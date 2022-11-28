Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Carson City Fifth Graders Set to Sing at Tree Lighting Event
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s will perform as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Capitol steps in downtown Carson City Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Music...
2news.com
December Events Taking Place in Virginia City
Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
2news.com
Washoe County’s Toys For Tots Campaign Announces Locations for Community Drop Boxes
The Washoe County (Reno, NV) Toys for Tots Campaign, recently announced their campaign drop sites for this holiday season. As a campaign, the organization is thankful for the outpouring of support from our local businesses community who have taken the initiative and are willing to open their doors to help us take toy donations for the children of Washoe County.
2news.com
Salvation Army Carson City Corps Receives Funding for Kitchen Equipment
(Dec. 1, 2022) The Salvation Army Carson City Corps has received what they say is much-needed funding to purchase kitchen equipment for its food programs. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows presented The Salvation Army with a check for $11,000 dollars that is being used to purchase two ovens, a three-door refrigeration unit and a dishwashing machine.
2news.com
City of Sparks challenges employees and residents to donate this holiday season
The City of Sparks is challenging its employees and residents to generously give to those less fortunate during this holiday season. The City has partnered with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to light-heartedly “Can the Mayor” during a virtual food drive and/or “Card the Mayor” with a gift card drive for the Eddy House. They are hoping to raise more than $4,000 for each charity by December 16.
2news.com
Nevada Humane Society Partners With Reno Fire Department for 2023 Calendar
The Nevada Humane Society has a brand-new calendar that goes on sale today. The theme is "The Rescuers and the Rescued," and it features a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Reno Fire Department and a bunch of shelter kittens. Firefighter Matt Suleski, who is featured in a couple of the images,...
2news.com
Reno Aces Distribute 5,000 Toys to Local Charities
The Reno Aces celebrated the holidays early on Thursday, collecting 5,000 toys for local charities. “We’re just excited to be able to do good for our community each and every year and we couldn’t do it without JAKKS Pacific, so we appreciate them as a partner,” said Aces president Eric Edelstein.
2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation Collecting Items for Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Drive
(Dec. 1, 2022) The Nevada Kids Foundation is soon hosting its 2nd annual 'Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Donation Drive'. It's happening now through December 15. They are collecting a broad range of new/never-been-used items that will be organized to be distributed to the youth who need it most in local shelters, foster homes and schools across northern Nevada.
2news.com
KTMB Seeks Volunteers for Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Even though Christmas is a few weeks away, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is beginning preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program. The recycling program will start on Monday, December 26, 2022 through Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Volunteers are needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and...
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Chief of Police Finalists
Next, the City will host a community meet and greet for the public to meet the finalists. More details will be announced soon.
2news.com
The Nutcracker Returns to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Escape to a land of holiday fantasy with The Reno Dance Company’s production of “The Nutcracker,” returning to the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 and Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets for The Reno Dance Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” at...
2news.com
Happening Now: City of Reno Begins Cannabis Consumption Lounge Meetings
The City is looking for feedback from the community until December 9. One of the businesses that could be approved is in Washoe County - The Venue at Sol Cannabis LLC.
2news.com
Hyatt Place on Track to be Done by End of 2023
The new Hyatt Place being built at The Summit Reno is on track to be finished by the end of next year. Developers tell us foundation and grading work is officially done. They now expect construction to be completed during the fourth quarter of next year. The hotel is set...
2news.com
Jurassic Quest Experience Roars its Way to Reno This Weekend
A dinosaur experience of a lifetime is right here in Reno this weekend. The Jurassic Quest Experience works with paleontologists to make accurate and realistic dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. There's just about something for anyone to enjoy, from fossil digs to dinosaur rides, to an aquatic exhibit. "We host...
2news.com
Reno Rodeo named 2022 Massey Ferguson Sowing Good Deeds Winner
The Reno Rodeo Association was honored as the 2022 Massey Ferguson Sowing Good Deeds award recipient at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Awards Banquet in Las Vegas. As part of the prize, the Reno Rodeo Association received a new Massey Ferguson 4700 Series tractor. Reno Rodeo is the sixth...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Candidates to Interview for Chief of Police
(November 30, 2022) The next phase of the City of Reno’s Chief of Police search is underway. After receiving 49 applications from candidates around the country, seven candidates have been invited to participate in interviews. They will begin later this week. In a continued effort to engage various stakeholders...
2news.com
Evacuations lifted after powder found inside letter deemed non-hazardous
People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon. Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope. The...
2news.com
Foot Locker Distribution Center Speeding Up U.S. Shipping
Management says the location in Sparks will help them get product to stores and customers more quickly. The facility will handle more than 20 million units, serve over 300 stores, and create approximately 200 full-time jobs.
2news.com
12 Cars Involved in Icy Crash, One Person Minorly Injured
Reno Police tell us just one person has an injury after multiple cars slid into each other on Sierra Highlands Drive near Mae Anne Avenue. Reno Fire says there were 12 cars involved. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Snow was actively coming down and the roads were...
Comments / 0