ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Dean Mckee
3d ago

How many million tons of carbon are released annually from forest fires that the state decides to let burn out over weeks and weeks. August and Sept. lets start there. plus keeping them green absorbs carbon and produces oxygen.

Reply
3
Related
The Daily Score

Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big

Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?

If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington's clean fuel standard takes effect January 1

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's new Clean Fuel Standard goes into effect on January 1. The Washington Legislature passed the Clean Fuel Standard in 2021 and directed the Department of Energy to implement the plan in 2023. According to a DOE press release, transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’

Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Modest Increase in Average Price of Washington Workers’ Compensation Insurance in 2023

TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has announced a 4.8 percent increase in the average worker’s compensation premium rate for 2023. The rate increase, prompted by wage inflation and rising medical costs, means employers and workers will jointly pay an additional $61 a year, on average, for each full-time employee. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Supreme Court clears way for state to collect capital-gains tax

OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality. The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March...
WASHINGTON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities

For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
KENNEWICK, WA
KUOW

Invasive crab population keeps booming in Washington

Trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington waters so far in 2022. This year’s record-smashing tally of the invasive species—248,000 caught as of Oct. 31—is more than twice the total caught last year along Washington shorelines. 2021 had seen a massive increase...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world

Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]

Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington

The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy