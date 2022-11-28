Read full article on original website
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
k105.com
Clarkson woman escapes injury in semi vs. car accident on Anneta Rd.
A Clarkson woman escaped injury after a semi truck vs. passenger car accident on Anneta Road. Thursday evening at 5:00, Grayson County Deputies Caleb Owens, Erik Franklin and Justin Cockerel, the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 6500 block of Anneta Road. Upon arriving at...
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
k105.com
Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield
A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
lakercountry.com
Arrest made in Columbia following anonymous tip
An anonymous tip received Tuesday by the Columbia Police Department in neighboring Adair County led to the arrest of an Ohio man, according to law enforcement. The tip was that an individual or individuals may travel through the area and attempt to pass and fill forged prescriptions for controlled substances.
WTVQ
1 Casey County Detention Center inmate found, 1 still on the run
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) One of the inmates, Angela Mason, has been found and arrested. Police are still searching for Burton. The two inmates who escaped custody have been identified as Angela Mason and Chasity Burton. According to the Casey County Sheriff’s Department, the two escaped through a door that...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
lakercountry.com
Two female inmates escape in Casey County
Two female inmates escaped early this morning from unlocked doors in a work center in neighboring Casey County. The Casey County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the two inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. local time on Thursday. The inmates have been identified as Angela Mason and Chasity Burton....
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
kcountry1057.com
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant of Green County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Stephen Foster Wright and Patty Sue Arnett Wright, was born on Thursday, June 24, 1971, in Louisville and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Norton’s Women’s and Children Hospital in Louisville. She was 51 years, five months, and five days of age.
kcountry1057.com
Linda Lou (Young) Price
Linda Lou Price was born January 2, 1941, in Green County, KY to the late Lloyd Earl Young and Gladys Warf Young. She departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, having attained the age of eighty-one years, ten months, and fourteen days. She...
WBKO
Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow. Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the...
kcountry1057.com
Erna Wheat Dobson Sidebottom
Erna Wheat Dobson Sidebottom of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late William Edward Dobson and Hattie Emma Perkins Dobson, was born on Wednesday, November 12, 1930, in Menard County, Illinois, and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Campbellsville. She was 92 years, and 17 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Inmate charged with assault after striking two deputy jailers
GLASGOW — State police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted two deputy jailers in Barren County. Jason T. Abston, 30, a state inmate, was arrested in connection to the incident. It happened last Tuesday around noon, according to an arrest citation. Barren County Jailer Aaron Bennett requested the investigation be completed.
lakercountry.com
State won’t file charges in Pulaski Sheriff’s Office missing money case
According to a report in the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, no charges will be filed by the state in the case of around $25,000 missing from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room. The Kentucky State Police investigation is now officially closed, although a representative of the Pulaski Sheriff’s...
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
