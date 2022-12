Erna Wheat Dobson Sidebottom of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late William Edward Dobson and Hattie Emma Perkins Dobson, was born on Wednesday, November 12, 1930, in Menard County, Illinois, and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Campbellsville. She was 92 years, and 17 days of age.

