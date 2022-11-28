ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director

West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
DENTON, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

