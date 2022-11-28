Read full article on original website
Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU
The Bulldogs will face off against LSU on Saturday for a shot at winning their first SEC Championship since 2017.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
247Sports
Podcast of Champions – Pac-12 Championship preview for the USC Trojans vs. the Utah Utes
In this episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio previewing the Pac-12 Championship between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. These two squads faced off back on October 15 with Kyle Whittingham's Utes edging out Lincoln Riley's Trojans 43-42 on a two-point conversion with under a minute to play in the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
BJ Ojulari Ready for Challenge Against No. 1 Georgia, Return Home
It'll be a homecoming for LSU captain BJ Ojulari when LSU heads to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. A Georgia native, he'll have friends and family all in attendance for the SEC Championship as he looks to beat the odds and upset the reigning national champions.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
dawgnation.com
BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want...
247Sports
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
Next Level: ACC Championship, NIL and Portal Talk with David Hale
In this episode of Inside Carolina’s Next Level YouTube show, Tommy Ashley and Greg Barnes are joined by ESPN college football writer David Hale to discuss Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, Mack Brown’s program, and name, image and likeness. In a wide-ranging conversation, Hale begins and ends the...
Georgia’s biggest imperfection as they head into SEC Championship vs LSU
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams who talked about the Georgia Bulldogs biggest imperfection as they prepare to take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
Ducks in self-improvement mode after encouraging weekend in Portland
The Ducks have reached their most open stretch of the 2022-23 season. The team will play just one game over a near two-week period before things pick back up in the middle of December. It's during this stretch that growth is expected to be felt most. The 19th-ranked ball club...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
247Sports
