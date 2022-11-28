Read full article on original website
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Smokin’ hot food gifts for 2022
This week’s Good Taste column presents a serving of thoughtful food gifts and experiences at a range of price points. Each selection supports a business in the Bay Area. San Francisco’s Tony’s Pizza Napoletana and its new neighbor, a dispensary called North Beach Pipeline, have collaborated on a pizza and pre-roll pairing called Up in Smoke that would be a fun gift to pick up for a stoner. The pizza itself is wood-fired and topped with smoked mozzarella, millionaire’s bacon, pizzuti tomato, basil, volcano salt, and umami spice created by chef Chris Cosentino.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Christmas in the Park kicks off the holiday season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas in the Park is one of San Jose’s longest running holiday traditions and the family fun event opened this weekend. Organizers say they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend between now and January. Most people have to go back to work...
Eater
Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022
On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
sfstandard.com
Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion
Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
marinmagazine.com
Thinking About Ordering In This Christmas? 9 Marin Restaurateurs Share Their Most Popular Dishes for the Holidays
While we all love home cooked meals — shared with our loved ones — sometimes, as in nowadays, take-out can equal love, too. Here are a few Marin restaurateurs showcasing their most popular dishes for group dining that can be ordered during the holidays. The Baan Thai Cuisine.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco
San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
Holiday shoppers feel safer at San Francisco's Union Square but robberies continue nearby
The 2022 holiday shopping season is here and many are returning to one of the Bay Area's premiere shopping destinations: Union Square in San Francisco.
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
beyondthecreek.com
Clarks Closes at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
The British shoe store Clarks has closed at Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek after six years in this location. For those curious, check out what they looked like back in 2014 before the Plaza remodel. Their nearest location is at the Stoneridge shopping center in Pleasanton and their online shop is here.
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
sfstandard.com
Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name
Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
sfstandard.com
Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices
When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
addictedtovacation.com
How To Have Fun After Dark In San Francisco
San Francisco is a city that’s known for its nightlife. Tourists and foreigners alike can find plenty of things to do in San Francisco at night. There are endless options for people to have a fun time, especially at dusk. Whether you prefer a lively atmosphere or a peaceful one, San Francisco has it all.
The Almanac Online
Vietnamese restaurant that may offer special menu for canine customers coming to former Wahlburgers site in Palo Alto
A new location of Pho Ha Noi is coming to Palo Alto and may offer a menu for dogs. (Photo courtesy Helen Nguyen) Pho Hà Noi, an upscale northern pho restaurant with locations in San José and Cupertino, is coming to Palo Alto, slated to bring its next location to the home of the now-closed Wahlburgers at 185 University Ave.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Fremont Holiday Fest
Get in the spirit of the season at the Fremont Holiday Fest!. On Friday, December 2, from 4-7 p.m., the Beaumont Business Association is hosting an evening full of fun, free activities along NE Fremont from NE 42nd-47th. Most activities are happening for the duration of the event, unless specific hours are listed below.
