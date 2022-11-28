Read full article on original website
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Black Cat Drags Alligator Head Into House
If you’re familiar with owning a cat, you know they tend to bring things like pieces of mice and birds home and leave them laying around, but a black cat in Wisconsin has topped them all. The cat named Burnt Toast “was very proud of himself” according to Wendy Wiesehuegel when he brought an entire alligator head home.
