TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Black Cat Drags Alligator Head Into House

If you’re familiar with owning a cat, you know they tend to bring things like pieces of mice and birds home and leave them laying around, but a black cat in Wisconsin has topped them all. The cat named Burnt Toast “was very proud of himself” according to Wendy Wiesehuegel when he brought an entire alligator head home.
