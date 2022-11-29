Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016 ‘still hurts’
Former US first lady rules out possibility of running for president herself in future
Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor
Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.
When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Former Trump Chief-of-Staff Says Trump is "Only Republican Who Can Lose"
Former White House Chief of Staff under former President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney says that former President Trump is the “only Republican who can lose.”. Mulvaney made the comments last week on CNN while his former boss, Donald Trump, was making his official announcement that he will be running for president for a third time and seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Trevor Noah Jokes That if Herschel Walker is Elected, Take Your Child to Work Day Will ‘Feel Like Another Insurrection’ (Video)
Trevor Noah has some concerns about what will happen if Herschel Walker is actually elected as Senator in Georgia next week. On Thursday night, the “Daily Show” host joked that, first and foremost, Walker’s election might make a certain goofy holiday a little bit more terrifying. On...
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions
Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Could Herschel Walker be Disqualified From Georgia Runoff Over 'Tax Fraud?'
Herschel Walker has been accused of claiming a "principal residence" tax break in Texas, whilst running in Georgia.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case
A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Trump rejects pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes — because he fears it would "alienate his base": report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to reporting from the Guardian's Hugo Lowell, Donald Trump has no immediate plans to condemn white nationalist Nick...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles”...
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
